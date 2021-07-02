-
July 2, 2021 | 7:12 pm EDT Update
Scott Agness: James Posey, who played his final season in the NBA with the Pacers (2010-11), has been hired by Tina Thompson as an assistant coach for the University of Virginia women’s basketball team. Fun fact: Pacers used their amnesty clause on him.
July 2, 2021 | 6:10 pm EDT Update
It’s expected the arena will remain known as AT&T Center until the contract expires in fall of 2022, although the telecom giant exited the team in another manner in recent weeks. Front Office Sports learned that AT&T sold off its minority interest in the Spurs, which stood at about 7% of the team.
With the Spurs valued at $1.85 billion, it’s estimated that AT&T made about $125 million from its original investment in the Spurs more than two decades ago. The chunk of the team held by AT&T was part of the 30% stake in the franchise that investment firm Sixth Street and tech billionaire Michael Dell purchased last month. The reasons for not renewing are twofold.
AT&T merged with SBC — the arena had been known as the SBC Center — and company headquarters moved from San Antonio to Dallas after the merger was completed in 2005. The company currently pays close to $20 million annually for the naming rights of the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium. Another factor is AT&T reassessing its debt load and looking for cost-cutting measures, a factor in a deal to merge its WarnerMedia unit with Discovery announced in May.