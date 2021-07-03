-
All NBA Teams
July 3, 2021 | 5:11 pm EDT Update
76ers angling for Damian Lillard?
J. Michael Falgoust: While #Pacers are open to moving down from 13 or packaging it in a deal, Im told there havent been any talks w/#Sixers who are angling for Lillard. For context about Pacers, they avoid albatross contracts. Had a deal in place for Conley 2 yrs ago nixed by Simon. Too much salary
Emiliano Carchia: KK Cedevita Olimpija are showing serious interest in Henry Ellenson, sources tell @Emiliano Carchia. Hellenson has played 83 games in the NBA in four seasons in the league
Kellan Olson: Chris Paul said the Sha’Carri Richardson situation has been on his mind and that it’s not right. He knows how much it means to be an Olympic athlete. Said marijuana is not a performance-enhancing drug. He’s rooting for her through a messed up situation.
A trio of former student-athletes is teaming up to help ease the current ones through the NIL transition. Two former Kentucky Wildcats, Tony Delk and Tyler Ulis, along with Kentucky native and one-time Tennessee Volunteer, Chris Lofton, have joined forces to create a new company called The Virtus Brand, which is designed to help manage college athletes as they all navigate the new rules regarding name, image, and likeness laws that officially went into place at midnight on July 1.
This week, Taco Bell announced the return of its Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Taco for a limited time, along with its new “NBA Comebacks” promotion, which would give fans the chance to taste a Flamin’ Hot DLT completely free of charge. It works like this: The first time that any team manages to eke out a win after a deficit at halftime, participating Taco Bell restaurants across America will be giving away Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos at a date and time to be designated at a later date. No purchase is necessary, but giveaways are limited to one taco per customer.
July 3, 2021 | 4:20 pm EDT Update
Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons: I want him back
Ben Simmons was ripped for passing up on a potential game-tying dunk late in Game 7 against the Hawks. But, Doc Rivers is having none of that talk … giving nothing but high praise for the former #1 overall pick. “Ben’s great,” Rivers told us in Beverly Hills this week. “I want him back. He’s terrific. He’ll be great. I think he doesn’t need a lot of fixing. He’s gonna be great for us. He’ll be great.”