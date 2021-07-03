USA Today Sports

5 hours ago via TimBontemps

July 3, 2021 | 5:11 pm EDT Update

76ers angling for Damian Lillard?

J. Michael Falgoust: While #Pacers are open to moving down from 13 or packaging it in a deal, Im told there havent been any talks w/#Sixers who are angling for Lillard. For context about Pacers, they avoid albatross contracts. Had a deal in place for Conley 2 yrs ago nixed by Simon. Too much salary
10 mins ago via ThisIsJMichael

, Top Rumors

10 mins ago via Kentucky Sports Radio

This week, Taco Bell announced the return of its Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Taco for a limited time, along with its new “NBA Comebacks” promotion, which would give fans the chance to taste a Flamin’ Hot DLT completely free of charge. It works like this: The first time that any team manages to eke out a win after a deficit at halftime, participating Taco Bell restaurants across America will be giving away Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos at a date and time to be designated at a later date. No purchase is necessary, but giveaways are limited to one taco per customer.
10 mins ago via Nexstar Media Wire @ WHNT

July 3, 2021 | 4:20 pm EDT Update

Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons: I want him back

Ben Simmons was ripped for passing up on a potential game-tying dunk late in Game 7 against the Hawks. But, Doc Rivers is having none of that talk … giving nothing but high praise for the former #1 overall pick. “Ben’s great,” Rivers told us in Beverly Hills this week. “I want him back. He’s terrific. He’ll be great. I think he doesn’t need a lot of fixing. He’s gonna be great for us. He’ll be great.”
1 hour ago via TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com

, , , Top Rumors

