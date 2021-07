Ben Simmons was ripped for passing up on a potential game-tying dunk late in Game 7 against the Hawks. But, Doc Rivers is having none of that talk … giving nothing but high praise for the former #1 overall pick. “Ben’s great,” Rivers told us in Beverly Hills this week. “I want him back. He’s terrific. He’ll be great. I think he doesn’t need a lot of fixing. He’s gonna be great for us. He’ll be great.”