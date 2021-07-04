USA Today Sports

Tim Bontemps: When asked if there’s any reason Nate McMillan shouldn’t be back as head coach next season, Trae Young smiled. “I don’t see that interim tag being there much longer.”

July 4, 2021 | 12:13 am EDT Update
