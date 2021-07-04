All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Chris Kirschner: Can Reddish on the Paul George compari… shares share tweet pin sms send email 3 hours ago – via Twitter ChrisKirschner Chris Kirschner: Can Reddish on the Paul George comparison McMillan gave him: “Coach, thank you if you’re watching. It’s an honor.” Uncategorized Cam Reddish, Paul George, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email