Sarah K. Spencer: Clint Capela: "Next year, expectation…

4 hours ago via sarah_k_spence

July 4, 2021 | 4:35 pm EDT Update

Suns preparing for Giannis Antetokounmpo to play

Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams said the Suns are preparing for Giannis Antetokounmpo to play, but they have a backup plan in case he doesn’t. Either way, he said the Bucks have been attacking the paint lately with or without him
29 mins ago via GeraldBourguet

29 mins ago via ByTimReynolds

July 4, 2021 | 3:28 pm EDT Update

Moritz Wagner's 28-point game sends Germany to the Olympics

Brazil had three wins by 20+ points until the final game, where the German national team got the 75-64 triumph and the ticket to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after a real dogfight. Moritz Wagner with 28 points on 9/12 FG led the charge for the winning side, getting help from Robin Benzing (13 p.), Maodo Lo (10 p.), and Johannes Voightmann (8 p. 11 r.). The Germans did it without having available Lakers guard Dennis Schroder for the qualifiers.
2 hours ago via EuroHoops.net

Luka Doncic just achieved his first-ever triple-double with the Slovenian NT as the nation qualified to the Olympic Games for the first time in history and the press conference that followed this feat was one for the ages. “I’m speechless. We didn’t have much time to prepare [for the final]. We have an amazing team, the chemistry is incredible and everybody plays their heart out”, said Doncic in his opening remarks.
2 hours ago via EuroHoops.net

