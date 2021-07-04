-
July 4, 2021 | 4:35 pm EDT Update
Suns preparing for Giannis Antetokounmpo to play
Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams said the Suns are preparing for Giannis Antetokounmpo to play, but they have a backup plan in case he doesn’t. Either way, he said the Bucks have been attacking the paint lately with or without him
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams mentioned the Bucks’ emphasis on points in the paint standing out lately. Guys like Holiday (drives) and Lopez (dives) getting in there more.
Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams was asked about Devin Booker playing in the Olympics coming off a Finals run. He said he hasn’t talked to Book about it, but he knows Devin wants to play and he doesn’t see any reason why he shouldn’t play. “Book likes to hoop.”
Italy was on a mission on Sunday night. That mission was to return to the Olympics for the first time since 2004. And so they did, with nearly a blowout against tournament hosts and Rio Olympics silver medalists Serbia, as they pulled through with a 102-95 win to advance to Tokyo.
Achile Polonara emerged with a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds, Nicolo Mannion posted 24 points, 4 rebounds for Italy, and Simone Fontecchio had 21points and 8 rebounds to lead the Italian selection back to the Olympics.
July 4, 2021 | 3:28 pm EDT Update
Moritz Wagner's 28-point game sends Germany to the Olympics
Brazil had three wins by 20+ points until the final game, where the German national team got the 75-64 triumph and the ticket to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after a real dogfight. Moritz Wagner with 28 points on 9/12 FG led the charge for the winning side, getting help from Robin Benzing (13 p.), Maodo Lo (10 p.), and Johannes Voightmann (8 p. 11 r.). The Germans did it without having available Lakers guard Dennis Schroder for the qualifiers.
Luka Doncic just achieved his first-ever triple-double with the Slovenian NT as the nation qualified to the Olympic Games for the first time in history and the press conference that followed this feat was one for the ages. “I’m speechless. We didn’t have much time to prepare [for the final]. We have an amazing team, the chemistry is incredible and everybody plays their heart out”, said Doncic in his opening remarks.