Emiliano Carchia: Tyrone Wallace will play for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Summer League, sources tell @Emiliano Carchia. Wallace averaged 16.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in G League with Agua Caliente Clippers this season
Emiliano Carchia: Malcolm Hill will play for the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Summer League, sources tell @Emiliano Carchia. Hill spent the season with Hapoel Jerusalem
Olgun Uluc: Jo Lual Acuil Jr. will play for the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Summer League, sources told ESPN.
Emiliano Carchia: John Mooney will play for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Summer League, sources tell @Emiliano Carchia. Mooney spent the season with Perth Wildcats averaging 16.9ppg and 11.3rpg. He was All-NBL first team and led the league in rebounding and double doubles
Shams Charania: 11-year NBA veteran Michael Beasley has agreed to play with the Portland Trail Blazers at Las Vegas Summer League in August, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Emiliano Carchia: Caleb Agada will play for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Summer League, sources tell @Emiliano Carchia. Agada spent the season in Israel with Hapoel Beer Sheva averaging 22.9ppg in domestic league
The source indicated that the Cavs are planning to showcase Okoro at the NBA Summer League. Although he likely won’t play in too many of those games, the idea is to get Okoro more reps on the court in preparation for his sophomore season.
Meghan Triplett: Desmond Bane said he is going to play in the NBA Summer League this summer for a few games for the @Memphis Grizzlies.
A draft-and-stash signing for the Pelicans in 2019, New Orleans retained the rights to Louzada as he signed with the Kings in July. As a result of the three-pointer, the Kings believe Louzada will be heading to the United States after the NBL season to join the Pelicans in their summer league. The question is now whether he will return. "I would assume that he will be part of [the summer league]," Kings chief executive Chris Pongrass said. "A big part of why the Pelicans are so comfortable with having him stashed down here ... is because this is a great place for him to develop and be ready for the NBA. Alternatively, it's up to the Pelicans as to when they call him up and whether that will be next season."
Harrison Faigen: David Wear got his FIBA clearance, and after watching the Lakers for the last few games from the sidelines, he is cleared to play for the team tonight. Obviously it's up to Miles Simon to decide if he will and how much.
Culver is with the team but after careful consideration he will not appear in any games at NBA Summer League. While in Las Vegas he will participate in all team activities, including practices and additional team and individual workouts while he fully integrates himself in the team’s offseason player development program.
“Cam and Ty will immediately integrate into the Suns offseason development program with their teammates. After careful consideration, they will not participate in the Summer League games. They have not had the adequate opportunities to practice and train with our team. We are excited to have them with us and look forward to seeing them play this upcoming season,” said Suns General Manager James Jones.
The Charlotte Hornets announced today the team’s roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas beginning this afternoon. The team’s roster was finalized after the Hornets hosted a four-day mini-camp at the Novant Health Training Center earlier this week. Hornets assistant coach Ronald Nored will serve as head coach of the team’s summer league squad. The team’s full roster is listed below. The Hornets will open their MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 schedule today against the Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m. ET. Charlotte will also play the San Antonio Spurs (Sunday, July 7, at 3:30 p.m.), team China (Monday, July 8, at 11 p.m.) and the Chicago Bulls (Wednesday, July 10, at 5 p.m.). Following the four preliminary games, all 32 teams will be seeded for tournament play, which starts on July 12 and concludes with the Championship Game on July 15.
RJ Marquez: #Spurs release Las Vegas Summer League roster⬇️...Becky Hammon is the head coach... team starts SL play tomorrow at 10 p.m. vs Orlando. #KSATsports #KSATnews #GoSpursGo #SummerSpurs
Chase Hughes: The Wizards have announced their Summer League roster. No Mo Wagner because the trade isn’t official yet, but he is expected to play. pic.twitter.com/ngKuarmDAt
The Chicago Bulls 14-man roster for the 2019 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature newly drafted rookies Coby White (No. 7 overall) and Daniel Gafford (No. 38 overall). Bulls Assistant Coach Nate Loenser will coach Chicago’s summer league team.
Duane Rankin: #Suns summer league roster. Willie Green coach. No De'Anthony Melton or George King. pic.twitter.com/ltbsKO66lb
Michael Scotto: The Washington Wizards have added former 2017 first-round pick Anzejs Pasecniks to their Summer League team, a league source told @The Athletic. The 7-foot-2 Latvian center was the 25th pick of the 2017 draft.
The Atlanta Hawks announced their 2019 Summer League roster today, which will compete in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas, NV between July 5-15 under the guidance of Assistant Coach Greg Foster. All of Atlanta’s games will be televised on either NBA TV or ESPN2.
Steve Popper: Knicks summer league roster - practices start today, games start Friday. pic.twitter.com/yKkG7dvy5L
Marc Berman: F Henry Ellenson will be on Knicks summer league roster, per source. He’s a free agent. Knicks have room for one player on 15-man. First Practice is tomorrow
James Edwards III: Per source, former #Pistons two-way guard Zach Lofton will play with the Milwaukee Bucks’ Summer League team.
Maddie Lee: OKC announced its Summer League roster. Thunder assistant Dave Bliss will serve as head coach. pic.twitter.com/OBycI3ZTJZ
Ben Rohrbach: The Boston Celtics roster for the Las Vegas Summer League is set pic.twitter.com/ZrbyiJPrik
B. League Final MVP Yudai Baba is returning to the United States just a few weeks after attending a Dallas Mavericks minicamp. The Alvark Tokyo shooting guard was invited to play for Dallas at the upcoming NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Mavericks assistant coach Mike Weinar is Dallas’ bench boss for the Vegas tournament. His assistants will be Mike Shedd, God Shammgod and Jenny Boucek.
The Trail Blazers' roster for the Las Vegas Summer League will include one high-profile rookie free agent — and he carries a state-of-Oregon background. Mike Daum is a big man with a soft shooting touch who was not chosen in last week's NBA draft. The 6-9, 245-pound forward from South Dakota State is one of the great scorers in college basketball history. He ranks seventh on the Division I career scoring list with 3,067 points, a list that includes Bradley's Hersey Hawkins — the Blazers' current player programs director — who stands 10th with 3,008 points. Portland State's Freeman Williams is second with 3,249 points, behind only LSU's Pete Maravich at 3,667.
Ronshad Shabazz finished his Appalachian State career as an unquestioned Mountaineer all-timer. The program’s all-time leader in field goals and only the second 2,000-point scorer, Shabazz will now play in the NBA’s Summer League with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Marshall basketball standout Jon Elmore has seen plenty of success in Kelly green and white over the last four years. Now, Elmore hopes to keep that going this summer. Elmore announced on social media Thursday that he will play for the Boston Celtics in the NBA Summer League, which runs from July 5 to July 15 in Las Vegas. "I don't really have to go out and buy any new stuff," Elmore joked. "I can wear Marshall's Kelly green and white and I should fit in pretty well."
Jason Anderson: Marvin Bagley III is not on the Kings’ roster for the Las Vegas Summer League, but he will play in next week’s California Classic, as reported yesterday. pic.twitter.com/I2WEOR9lqT
The Charlotte Hornets announced today the team’s 18-man roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas beginning July 5. Hornets assistant coach Ronald Nored will serve as head coach of the team’s summer league squad. The team’s full roster is listed below. The Hornets will open their MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 schedule on Friday, July 5, against the Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m. ET. Charlotte will also play the San Antonio Spurs (Sunday, July 7, at 3:30 p.m.), team China (Monday, July 8, at 11 p.m.) and the Chicago Bulls (Wednesday, July 10, at 5 p.m.). Following the four preliminary games, all 32 teams will be seeded for tournament play, which starts on July 12 and concludes with the Championship Game on July 15.
Nick Kosmider: Nuggets announce summer league roster, highlighted by Michael Porter Jr. and coached for the second straight year by Jordi Fernandez. No Bol Bol on the roster. pic.twitter.com/rIX5VXtB68
Mike Fisher: #Mavs announce roster for Vegas Summer League feat. Kostas, Macon, Roby & Reaves pic.twitter.com/QyucAGq1g8
Josh Lewenberg: The Raptors' Summer League roster features last season's G League MVP Chris Boucher, Malcolm Miller, Jordan Loyd, Canadians Duane Notice and Lindell Wigginton, and 2nd-round pick Dewan Hernandez. They'll be coached by video coordinator Jon Goodwillie. pic.twitter.com/AH5zDGSD6z
The Indiana Pacers announced Friday their rookie/free agent camp roster. Highlighting the roster are 2019 first-round pick Goga Bitadze, as well as returning players Aaron Holiday, Alize Johnson, and Edmond Sumner. Prior to departing for Las Vegas for Summer League, the Pacers will practice Monday through Thursday at the St. Vincent Center. Fort Wayne Mad Ants head coach Steve Gansey will serve as head coach of the Pacers Summer League team.
Ryan Ward: Miles Simon will be the leader on the sideline for the #Lakers during Summer League in Las Vegas. Coby Karl will be his associate head coach. These roles are flipped during the California Classic in Sacramento.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Here's the Lakers' summer league roster which will have second-round pick Talen Horton-Tucker. espn.com/espn/now?nowId… pic.twitter.com/zcovTYNiq5
Alec Schiffer: Former Missouri guard Kassius Robertson will play summer league with the Charlotte Hornets, per his Instagram.
Eric Woodward: Here is the Utah Jazz’s Summer League roster. Lamar Skeeter will serve as head coach.
Michael Scotto: The Phoenix Suns have added James Palmer Jr. (Nebraska) to their Summer League roster, @The Athletic has learned.
Since the trade with the Lakers is not expected to be completed until July 6, Wagner, Jones and Bonga may not be available to play in Washington’s Summer League opener later that night against the other team in this deal, the Pelicans.
Former BYU basketball star Eric Mika is getting another opportunity in the NBA. Mika will be competing on the Sacramento Kings summer league roster in the California Classic and the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
The Cleveland Cavaliers today announced the team’s roster for the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League held July 1-3 in Salt Lake City, UT. The roster features 2019 NBA Draft selections Darius Garland (fifth overall), Dylan Windler (26th overall) and Kevin Porter Jr. (30th overall).
JD Shaw: The Sixers are bringing guard Haywood Highsmith to summer league after waiving him from his two-way contract this week, he tells @HoopsRumors.
Former Richmond Hill star Jeremiah Hill will get an NBA opportunity this summer. Hill was named to the Orlando Magic summer league squad Tuesday. He spent the 2018-2019 season with the Magic’s G-League affiliate in Lakeland, Florida.
The Wolfpacker: Former NC State forward Torin Dorn will play on the Charlotte Hornets summer league team. He worked out twice for his hometown team leading up to the NBA Draft. #PackPros
Emiliano Carchia: Keifer Sykes will play for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Summer League, I am told. Sykes spent the season with Avellino averaging 17.2ppg, 3.4rpg and 4.1apg
Brad Townsend: I'm told that Reaves, Kostas and Macon all will be on the Mavs' summer league team. Mavs still signing additional players.
Mark Berman: Former @UHCougarMBK guard Galen Robinson Jr says he'll train with the @San Antonio Spurs this summer and play for their G League team (@austin_spurs) this coming season: "Definitely a blessing. One step closer."
Ian Begley: Kansas’ Lagerald Vick, an undrafted free agent, has an agreement with the Houston Rockets, per SNY sources. He is expected to play Summer League with the club.
JD Shaw: Free agent forward Thomas Robinson has committed to summer league with the Spurs, he tells @HoopsRumors . Robinson holds several years of NBA experience with the Kings, Rockets, Blazers, Sixers, Nets and Lakers, most recently playing with G League Maine.
Adam Zagoria: Former @rc_basketball and South Carolina F Chris Silva has signed a summer league deal with the Miami Heat, per source
Donatas Urbonas: Zalgiris Kaunas got a clearance letter from Partizan and Jock Landale is officially heading to Kaunas, according to sources. Landale will also play in Las Vegas Summer League, where he will wear Milwaukee Bucks jersey.
Former Eastern Michigan University men's basketball star Tim Bond (2014-18) came to an agreement with the New York Knicks to join its squad for the upcoming National Basketball Association (NBA) Summer League.
Tony Jones: Tanner McGrew, a 6-8 forward, will play for the Utah Jazz on Summer League, League sources tell The Athletic. McGrew player for the SLC Stars this past season
Emiliano Carchia: London Perrantes will play for the New Orleans Pelicans in Las Vegas Summer League, I am told. Perrantes spent the season in France between Limoges and Cholet
Tony Jones: Point guard Jarius Lyles will play for the Utah Jazz on Summer League, League sources tell The Athletic
Tony Jones: This is expected, but just want to confirm officially that Tony Bradley will indeed play in summer league, according to league sources
Chase Hughes: The Wizards have announced the group of players participating in their mini-camp this week ahead of the Las Vegas Summer League: pic.twitter.com/DxCaNIeMDq
Emiliano Carchia: Jarrod Uthoff will play for the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Summer League, a source told Sportando. Uthoff spent the season in Russia with Zenit St. Petersburg
Also, Knicks fans will get a look at some familiar faces. A source close to center Mitchell Robinson confirmed on Friday evening that Robinson plans to join the team and suit up in Las Vegas next month. The source advised that he won't play in every contest, but "likely at least two games." Robinson, who went on to become the first rookie in NBA history to average over two blocks and shoot better than 65% from the field, had his coming out party last July in Vegas.
According to other league sources, Robinson is expected to be joined by both Kevin Knox and Allonzo Trier. It has apparently has not yet been determined exactly how many games Knox and Trier will play.
Eric Woodyard: Former Utah Jazz two-way player Naz Mitrou-Long will play Summer League with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to a Deseret News source.
Harrison Faigen: One last name for the night: Codi Miller-McIntryre is also joining the Lakers' summer league roster, per league sources. He spent time this year with the Texas Legends in the G League and overseas with Zenit Saint Petersburg.
Alec Lewis: A note from the past life — I'm told former #Mizzou basketball forward Jordan Barnett will play Summer League with the San Antonio Spurs
July 4, 2021 | 4:35 pm EDT Update
Suns preparing for Giannis Antetokounmpo to play
Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams said the Suns are preparing for Giannis Antetokounmpo to play, but they have a backup plan in case he doesn’t. Either way, he said the Bucks have been attacking the paint lately with or without him
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams mentioned the Bucks’ emphasis on points in the paint standing out lately. Guys like Holiday (drives) and Lopez (dives) getting in there more.
Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams was asked about Devin Booker playing in the Olympics coming off a Finals run. He said he hasn’t talked to Book about it, but he knows Devin wants to play and he doesn’t see any reason why he shouldn’t play. “Book likes to hoop.”
Italy was on a mission on Sunday night. That mission was to return to the Olympics for the first time since 2004. And so they did, with nearly a blowout against tournament hosts and Rio Olympics silver medalists Serbia, as they pulled through with a 102-95 win to advance to Tokyo.
Achile Polonara emerged with a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds, Nicolo Mannion posted 24 points, 4 rebounds for Italy, and Simone Fontecchio had 21points and 8 rebounds to lead the Italian selection back to the Olympics.
July 4, 2021 | 3:28 pm EDT Update
Moritz Wagner's 28-point game sends Germany to the Olympics
Brazil had three wins by 20+ points until the final game, where the German national team got the 75-64 triumph and the ticket to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after a real dogfight. Moritz Wagner with 28 points on 9/12 FG led the charge for the winning side, getting help from Robin Benzing (13 p.), Maodo Lo (10 p.), and Johannes Voightmann (8 p. 11 r.). The Germans did it without having available Lakers guard Dennis Schroder for the qualifiers.
Luka Doncic just achieved his first-ever triple-double with the Slovenian NT as the nation qualified to the Olympic Games for the first time in history and the press conference that followed this feat was one for the ages. “I’m speechless. We didn’t have much time to prepare [for the final]. We have an amazing team, the chemistry is incredible and everybody plays their heart out”, said Doncic in his opening remarks.