Trae Young: What A Year. Thank You Atlanta ! YEAR 3 is …

“The original Buck” Jon McGlocklin played on the 1971 NBA Championship team and the last Bucks team to make the Finals in 1974. He then was a commentator on Bucks broadcasts for many years. This is a man who knows Bucks history and knows this team is special. “This team’s really together, and it’s talented, and they have one great star,” said McGlocklin. “Our 80’s teams had a multiple group of stars, but no one quite of Giannis’s level. I think the fact that they’ve got this great superstar, and then the rest of them play into that well. They like each other, they get along well. They like their coaches. I think that’s what’s critical.”