Trae Young: What A Year. Thank You Atlanta ! YEAR 3 is over but this is just the beginning… 🙏🏽❤️🏀❄️ The Future Is Atlanta! I hope you get on board, because it’s here to stay! Love❤️
July 4, 2021 | 9:06 pm EDT Update
“The original Buck” Jon McGlocklin played on the 1971 NBA Championship team and the last Bucks team to make the Finals in 1974. He then was a commentator on Bucks broadcasts for many years. This is a man who knows Bucks history and knows this team is special. “This team’s really together, and it’s talented, and they have one great star,” said McGlocklin. “Our 80’s teams had a multiple group of stars, but no one quite of Giannis’s level. I think the fact that they’ve got this great superstar, and then the rest of them play into that well. They like each other, they get along well. They like their coaches. I think that’s what’s critical.”
“I care a lot about the Milwaukee Bucks franchise because it’s family,” said McGlocklin. “My wife and I were the first players to come into town in 1968, in the summer. I’m considered the original Buck and I value that greatly. Playoffs, my wife and I have been in front of that TV the entire time. We love the cutaway shots of the fans. When we won the championship, our building seated just over 11,000. They have double that in the Deer District now.”
The loss in the 1974 Finals to the Celtics with a Game 7 at home still haunts McGlocklin. “I’m still not over it,” admitted McGlocklin. “I was hurt. Oscar was hurt. We played. No one knew we were hurt. That doesn’t go into the record book. We lost. That one sticks to me but getting there twice, a guy like me who’s just a player, was thrilling.”
July 4, 2021 | 7:18 pm EDT Update
Torrey Craig willing to give Suns advice on his former team
Torrey Craig played in last season’s Western Conference finals with the Nuggets, and less than a year later was helping the Suns eliminate them from the playoffs. Now, after a brief stint with the Bucks, he’s going against another of his former teams. “Even though I played in Denver longer, I was still with Milwaukee for a short amount of time. So any advice or tips I can give on any of the scouting reports of the guys or the sets they run, I’m going to try to help out in any way I can,” Craig said on Sunday.
“Torrey’s a huge part of what we do from the time that we got him,” Suns head coach Monty Williams said. “Just threw him in the fire, and he just went out there and played. Didn’t know everything that we were doing, picked it up on the fly. But the force that he plays with, the energy that he plays with, and then he’s been able to make shots for us. So that part’s been huge.”