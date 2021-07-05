Adrian Wojnarowski: Nate McMillan’s new deal as Atlanta Hawks coach is for four years, source tells ESPN.
July 5, 2021 | 5:28 pm EDT Update
Nicolo Melli nearing a deal to play in Italy
Olimpia Milano is close to bringing forward Nicolo Melli back in EuroLeague. The two sides had been having long conversations for quite some time and, as Eurohoops has learned, they are now nearing a deal.
Milano has been making a big effort to acquire Melli and bring him back in the Forum after they parted ways in 2015. Following some recent talks last week, the Italian club was cautiously optimistic that an agreement will be reached and things are moving towards that direction.
Kellan Olson: P.J. Tucker said he hasn’t been texting with former teammates Devin Booker or Chris Paul, but that is the case for him with most people right now. Laughed while jokingly saying the questions/answers turned into him rooting against Phoenix. “This is a battle. It’s a war.”
Mark Medina: Bucks guard Jrue Holiday: “I think everybody, as a kid, had seen Chris Paul play. But I’m not saying he’s old.”
Rachel Nichols has apologized to fellow ESPN colleague, Maria Taylor, on national television — this after a bombshell NYT report — and ex-NBA stars Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson were there to add their two cents.
Right off the bat, RN acknowledged she didn’t like that she’d become the story … but owned up to it nonetheless, saying she was deeply sorry to anyone she let down with her comments, especially Maria. Rachel added she was grateful to be part of the ESPN team.
July 5, 2021 | 5:17 pm EDT Update
Giannis Antetokounmpo making progress in recovery from injury
Mark Medina: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo “had a good day and is making good progress.” But Budenholzer said he doesn’t have an expectation on if he will play in Game 1 or not. Budenholzer added it’s not clear to what extent Giannis will partake in today’s practice