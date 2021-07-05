USA Today Sports

Kevin Chouinard: Schlenk said that the Hawks had a stretch where Kevin Huerter had to guard the opponent’s best wing, and he was impressed by his ability to do that. He also said that Onyeka Okongwu improved more during a single postseason than any player he could recall.

Giannis Antetokounmpo making progress in recovery from injury

Mark Medina: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo “had a good day and is making good progress.” But Budenholzer said he doesn’t have an expectation on if he will play in Game 1 or not. Budenholzer added it’s not clear to what extent Giannis will partake in today’s practice
