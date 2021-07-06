Hawks owner Tony Ressler said it would be a fib to say he expected his team would be in the Eastern Conference finals this season. Coming into the year, he thought Atlanta’s roster was good enough to make the playoffs, but he never projected how far it could go. That was until the first-round series against the Knicks transpired. “When I saw the way we were playing in the first round, I thought we had a real shot and expected to be in the Finals,” Ressler said.
