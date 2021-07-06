The Nets named Adam Caporn as the fifth head coach of their G-League affiliate on Long Island.
He adds to the franchise’s collection of Aussies, and currently serves as an assistant on the Australian national team and head coach of Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence. “We’re thrilled to welcome Adam and his family to Long Island,” said Long Island Nets general manager Matt Riccardi. “Adam’s accomplished record of developing players and driving culture on the international, professional and amateur levels has prepared him well to lead the Long Island Nets.