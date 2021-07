But Team USA coach Gregg Popovich would have stopped at nothing to change the Nets star’s mind. “Well, first of all, if he said ‘no,’ I would have begged, cried, anything I could to change his mind,” Popovich said Tuesday during the first day of Team USA camp. “That’s pretty obvious. But what it says about him, number one, is that he loves the game. He really loves to play basketball. He loves to win. He loves the camaraderie. “He wants to be part of this all the time, as we all know. And that’s his motivation at the core. That’s what he loves to do. And luckily for all of us, that’s who he is. So it’s a testament to his character and just desire to be part of a team and have a challenge and seek the success.”