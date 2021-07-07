USA Today Sports

July 7, 2021 | 1:49 am EDT Update

Warriors an option for Kevin Love?

The Warriors have been flirting with the idea of adding Kevin Love to their roster for years, and that courting might turn into a full-court press this month. There is growing sentiment around the league that Love will negotiate a buyout with Cleveland and sign a veteran-minimum contract with a contender, with one of the options being the Warriors.
4 hours ago via Rusty Simmons @ San Francisco Chronicle

“Obviously, with Draymond, it’s a love-hate relationship, but we’ve become actually pretty close friends over the past few years,” Love said. “I love how he competes, his mind for the game, his intangibles, how he leads the break. He passes, he plays defense, and it seems like he’s always in the right spot. “He’s first-team All-Defense and has been the Defensive Player of the Year for a reason, so I think we can elevate each other’s game.”
4 hours ago via Rusty Simmons @ San Francisco Chronicle

Dario Saric injures knee

Suns reserve forward Dario Saric exited Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night with a right knee injury and did not return to the team’s 118-105 win. Saric drove on Bucks center Brook Lopez late in the first quarter and his right knee appeared to buckle when he planted his feet in the paint.
4 hours ago via Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

But Team USA coach Gregg Popovich would have stopped at nothing to change the Nets star’s mind. “Well, first of all, if he said ‘no,’ I would have begged, cried, anything I could to change his mind,” Popovich said Tuesday during the first day of Team USA camp. “That’s pretty obvious. But what it says about him, number one, is that he loves the game. He really loves to play basketball. He loves to win. He loves the camaraderie. “He wants to be part of this all the time, as we all know. And that’s his motivation at the core. That’s what he loves to do. And luckily for all of us, that’s who he is. So it’s a testament to his character and just desire to be part of a team and have a challenge and seek the success.”
4 hours ago via Brian Lewis @ New York Post

The Nets named Adam Caporn as the fifth head coach of their G-League affiliate on Long Island. He adds to the franchise’s collection of Aussies, and currently serves as an assistant on the Australian national team and head coach of Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence. “We’re thrilled to welcome Adam and his family to Long Island,” said Long Island Nets general manager Matt Riccardi. “Adam’s accomplished record of developing players and driving culture on the international, professional and amateur levels has prepared him well to lead the Long Island Nets.
4 hours ago via Brian Lewis @ New York Post

