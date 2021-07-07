Sarah K. Spencer: “We really do believe we are just getting started in building what we’re trying to build.” Hawks owner Tony Ressler talked about the superb playoff run, skyrocketing expectations, roster construction, the luxury tax, John Collins’ contract and much more.
Ressler was asked what his views are of max contracts and how he plans on dealing with them when that becomes a conversation in the coming weeks, as both Trae Young and John Collins are going to be in the mix for significant raises.
“Not every player should have a max contract, and great players should and will,” Ressler said. “I still make the argument that you could send two very clear messages, which is we do not expect to be financially constrained and, not or, we fully expect to be reasonably smart in our approach to running the business. If that means we’re committed to fair contracts, please accept me in that category. We are not committed to bad contracts. We are not committed to spending when not appropriate. We are making the clear message that we will not be financially constrained, that we do intend to be investors. When we bought this franchise, we thought there was an enormous opportunity to invest in this franchise, to invest in this community and to build a top-tier franchise. That’s the effort we have made and continues to be our focus.”
Reading between the lines with Ressler’s comments, there seems to be a level where he is comfortable matching and hesitancy if it goes above that threshold. “Our job is to come to a fair agreement with John. That’s our objective. There should be no question,” Ressler said. “He’s a really good player and maybe more importantly, a really good person. So the idea of having both is important to this franchise. That’s my view. The idea of being smart for both of us, to come to a reasonable place, that’s the objective, and there should be no confusion. I think as Travis said, which I think is amazing, a lot of players that don’t agree to a contract going into this season, play in a certain way. John played as an amazing teammate trying to win games and doing whatever he could do to win games. John’s a really good guy and a really good teammate. I hope he is an Atlanta Hawk.”
Michael Scotto: Hawks GM Travis Schlenk said he wants to keep free agent John Collins. "I think what you saw from John is he wasn’t out there playing for his numbers. He was out there playing for the team to win... I think that speaks very highly of his character and what he’s about."
Michael Scotto: John Collins on free agency: “It’s something that I feel like I’ve voiced my opinion about a lot saying, that I want to be here... We’re going to have to come to a decision very soon, but hopefully, the best one for me is the one that keeps me here.”
Shams Charania: Hawks‘ John Collins sits down with @Stadium: “On one hand, I have all these NBA teams showing their want. On the other side, I couldn’t get a deal done with the team that I’ve been here with.” Also: Performing amid business of NBA, leadership, Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/kFSzhlVZY9
Kevin Chouinard: Schlenk: "We've been steadfast that we view John as a big part of our team." "We've never had any serious conversations about moving him this year."
Take John Collins, for example. The Atlanta Hawks' athletic big man didn't come to terms on a contract extension last December and is now ticketed for restricted free agency. Sources said the Hawks have told inquiring teams that they intend to match contract offers for Collins this summer, but that hasn't stopped the trade proposals from coming.
Whomever the Hawks decide to target, the name floating around from Atlanta's end is John Collins. The fourth-year forward is set to be a restricted free agent this summer and could be in line for a nine-figure deal after he and the Hawks failed to come to an agreement on an extension before the season. "They're worried he's getting maxed, and they're putting it out there they are willing to pay him if he gets a max but won't be thrilled about it," said an East executive. However, Collins' $4.1 million salary makes it difficult to trade him for an established player, and a deal for the future -- be it young players or draft picks -- doesn't help the Hawks make a playoff push this season.
If John Collins were to reach restricted free agency, expect the Mavericks to make a significant offer, according to league sources.
Brian Windhorst: John Collins, from what I understand, was offered a strong contract by the the Hawks. I heard he was offered an excess of $90 million. Now who knows what the guarantees were and all that stuff... But john Collins was seeking something at or near the max and he stuck to his guns. And he could potentially be a beneficiary if he has a great year.
Shams Charania: The Atlanta Hawks and forward John Collins will not have a contract extension agreement, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Collins will become a coveted restricted free agent in 2021.
There’s also the possibility the Hawks will wait until the summer of 2021 to pay Collins and let him enter restricted free agency so the market could set itself. “I wouldn’t take it personal, but my antennas would be up, for sure,” Collins said. “If I can leave it at that. My antennas would be up.”
Warriors an option for Kevin Love?
The Warriors have been flirting with the idea of adding Kevin Love to their roster for years, and that courting might turn into a full-court press this month. There is growing sentiment around the league that Love will negotiate a buyout with Cleveland and sign a veteran-minimum contract with a contender, with one of the options being the Warriors.
“Obviously, with Draymond, it’s a love-hate relationship, but we’ve become actually pretty close friends over the past few years,” Love said. “I love how he competes, his mind for the game, his intangibles, how he leads the break. He passes, he plays defense, and it seems like he’s always in the right spot. “He’s first-team All-Defense and has been the Defensive Player of the Year for a reason, so I think we can elevate each other’s game.”
Dario Saric injures knee
Suns reserve forward Dario Saric exited Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night with a right knee injury and did not return to the team’s 118-105 win. Saric drove on Bucks center Brook Lopez late in the first quarter and his right knee appeared to buckle when he planted his feet in the paint.
But Team USA coach Gregg Popovich would have stopped at nothing to change the Nets star’s mind. “Well, first of all, if he said ‘no,’ I would have begged, cried, anything I could to change his mind,” Popovich said Tuesday during the first day of Team USA camp. “That’s pretty obvious. But what it says about him, number one, is that he loves the game. He really loves to play basketball. He loves to win. He loves the camaraderie. “He wants to be part of this all the time, as we all know. And that’s his motivation at the core. That’s what he loves to do. And luckily for all of us, that’s who he is. So it’s a testament to his character and just desire to be part of a team and have a challenge and seek the success.”
The Nets named Adam Caporn as the fifth head coach of their G-League affiliate on Long Island. He adds to the franchise’s collection of Aussies, and currently serves as an assistant on the Australian national team and head coach of Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence. “We’re thrilled to welcome Adam and his family to Long Island,” said Long Island Nets general manager Matt Riccardi. “Adam’s accomplished record of developing players and driving culture on the international, professional and amateur levels has prepared him well to lead the Long Island Nets.