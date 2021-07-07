I think any team that wants to get John Collins outside of Atlanta in restricted free agency is probably going to have to offer a max to make it a conversation for Atlanta. A lot of teams in restricted free agency have to overpay to make it a tough decision for a team to let a guy walk. Ultimately, I see Collins in Atlanta, whether that’s matching an offer sheet or they get a deal done on their own. You can’t let Collins walk right now if you’re Atlanta the way this season transpired.
Marvin Bagley on liking tweet disparaging the Kings: It's my Twitter, I can like whatever I choose
Kings forward Marvin Bagley III doesn’t understand why fans got so upset when he liked a tweet saying “we gotta get @MB3FIVE outta Sac” and removed any mention of the Kings from his social media bios. Bagley addressed his latest social media controversy on an episode of the “Halfway Decent Pod,” saying he can do whatever he wants on his personal Twitter profile.
“First of all, it’s my Twitter, bro,” Bagley said. “It’s my Twitter. It has my name on it. I can like whatever I choose and please, and whatever I feel like liking.”
“That just came from frustration,” Bagley said, elaborating on his reasons for liking a tweet that disparaged his team. “I wouldn’t even say frustration, just that built-up fire. I think I did it after watching Trae Young go for 50 in the playoffs and they’re winning. As a competitor, that just makes me want to get to that and I need to be there. I want to be there bad. I think, doing that, it was just one of those things where the competitor came out in me, like I’ve got to be there. I’ve got to do whatever I’ve got to do to be in this position.
“… For me, personally, my personal goals and where I’m trying to get to in my career, I’ve got to make it happen. I’ve got to do everything I’ve got to do to make it happen. I think liking that tweet, that’s where that came from and it is what it is. People (are) going to take it and run with it. It is what it is. I did it. It’s my Twitter. I can like and do whatever I want on my account. I’m not hurting nobody. I’m not harming nobody, but you already know how the fans take stuff and want to run with something.”
Kings explored Marvin Bagley trade at deadline
The Kings explored their options leading up to the trade deadline in March, but they were unable to find an equitable deal. One league source recently referred to Bagley as “unappreciative” of the opportunities the Kings have given him despite the injury setbacks and his struggle to grasp team concepts at both ends of the floor.