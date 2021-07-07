A new edition of Jimmy Kimmel’s popular Mean Tweets segment dropped on Tuesday. This time around, the focus is on people in the NBA world. The new clip features appearances from Shaquille O’Neal, LaVar Ball, Grant Hill, Caron Butler, Khris Middleton, Kemba Walker, Domantas Sabonis, Kyle Lowry, Dwight Howard, Spencer Dinwiddie, Ja Morant, Brandon Ingram, Trae Young, Zach LaVine, and Pascal Siakam.
July 7, 2021 | 9:33 pm EDT Update
Devin Booker credits his former coach Earl Watson for his confidence in him
Booker has blossomed into one of the league’s great young stars and he credits Watson, who would eventually become his head coach, for instilling confidence and a belief he values to this day. “[Earl means] everything,” Booker said on Wednesday after practice. “I credit Earl [for] a lot. He was one of the early ones in the NBA industry to believe in me to that extent. I think it started with him being my player development [coach] before he was the head coach. So he watched the work that he put in with me. He was on the court with me, sweating with me, putting in the work with me and just coincidentally happened that he ended up being the head coach.”
In 2015, Earl Watson was in his first season with the Phoenix Suns as the new player development coach under then-head coach Jeff Hornacek. He was quickly assigned to work with the team’s No. 13 pick in the draft that year, Devin Booker. Watson didn’t know much about Booker, so he did his research. “I couldn’t believe it. His dad is Melvin Booker. I am from Kansas City and Melvin played at Missouri. I was the biggest fan of his pops when I was in high school,” Watson told Yahoo Sports. “So when I met Devin, I was just talking about his dad and just fanboying.”
Watson immediately noticed Booker’s maturity level and his swag. Watson thought “so far so good.” Once they took the court for the first time in Phoenix for a workout session prior to his rookie year, Watson asked him one question. “How good do you want to be?” Watson remembered asking. Booker’s response was, “One of the greatest to ever play the game.”
Monte Poole: League sources: Former Raptors assistant Jama Mahlalela not only has been hired by Warriors (as reported by @Shams Charania and @Anthony Slater) but already is on the job.
July 7, 2021 | 9:13 pm EDT Update
Gregg Popovich on Bradley Beal: He's stronger than I expected
This week at Team USA’s training camp ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Popovich is getting to see Beal up close and personal to a degree he hasn’t before. One thing has surprised him in particular. “He’s stronger than I expected. He’s a strong young man. I always used to think of him as wiry and thin, but I was totally wrong. He’s thick,” Popovich said.