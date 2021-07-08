And that seems why McMillan was long rumored by league sources as a potential Brad Stevens replacement in Boston. Perhaps that whisper only emerged as a leverage play for McMillan’s ensuing contract talks with Hawks brass. “That dude could have easily been the highest paid coach in the league,” said the Western Conference executive.
July 8, 2021 | 1:00 pm EDT Update
Cavaliers 'definitely looking into' trading up for No. 1 pick
A few weeks ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrated a victorious lottery night, claiming the third pick in this ballyhooed 2021 NBA Draft. But the Cavs could be looking to move up even further — if the price is right.
A report from ESPN on Wednesday tabbed Cleveland, Houston, New Orleans and Oklahoma City as teams making “overtures” to evaluate what it would cost to trade for No. 1. Even though this is considered “smokescreen season” around the NBA, sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs are “definitely looking into it.”
So, what would it cost for the Cavs to move up two spots? “Go back and look at the Tatum-Fultz deal,” an NBA executive said. “I think it would cost more than that this year.” “It would be similar to what Boston and Philly did a few years ago,” another exec explained. “Probably No. 3 and an unprotected future first, maybe even one of the young guys (Collin Sexton, Darius Garland or Isaac Okoro) drafted recently.”
July 8, 2021 | 12:06 pm EDT Update
Danny Green on Sixers fans: We're the No. 1 team in the East and they'll still boo us
“CLARK: Do you think the crowd, and Philly, can have an effect on someone like Ben in those moments? DANNY GREEN: For sure. It has an effect on everybody, and I think that’s something that needs to change in the city. I love our fans, but when things aren’t going well, they can’t turn on you. That’s the one thing I would disagree with or dislike. Some guys use it as motivation, some guys have a chip on their shoulder, but I think that needs to change. They need to be riding with us, regardless of how things are going.