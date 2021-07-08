Reddish’s status in Atlanta may even be altered by his four-game stint in the Eastern Conference Finals. Only a career 30.9 percent three-point shooter before those handful of appearances, Reddish connected on a blistering 64.3% of his triples against Milwaukee. Before his sudden emergence in McMillan’s postseason rotation, Reddish was a player many rival front offices were targeting as a very available buy-low trade candidate this offseason, sources said.
The Hawks are offering second-year forward Cameron Reddish, the No. 10 pick of the 2019 draft, in trade talks. Reddish, though, is still out with an Achilles injury suffered Feb. 21 and is expected to be out at least another month — if he ultimately doesn’t need surgery. Reddish is offering 11.2 points and four boards this season.
One latest potential Oladipo suitor to keep an eye on is Atlanta. The Hawks have made Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cam Reddish available, sources said, as the front office is purportedly searching to upgrade its crowded wing rotation.
There’s skepticism around the league that the Pelicans will move Lonzo Ball ahead of the deadline, but that won’t stop teams from trying. League sources say the Bulls and Hawks are both in pursuit. Chicago has offered Tomas Satoransky and second-round picks, but New Orleans is asking for at least one good first-round pick or a young player. Talks with Atlanta have revolved around Cam Reddish.
July 8, 2021 | 1:00 pm EDT Update
Cavaliers 'definitely looking into' trading up for No. 1 pick
A few weeks ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrated a victorious lottery night, claiming the third pick in this ballyhooed 2021 NBA Draft. But the Cavs could be looking to move up even further — if the price is right.
A report from ESPN on Wednesday tabbed Cleveland, Houston, New Orleans and Oklahoma City as teams making “overtures” to evaluate what it would cost to trade for No. 1. Even though this is considered “smokescreen season” around the NBA, sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs are “definitely looking into it.”
So, what would it cost for the Cavs to move up two spots? “Go back and look at the Tatum-Fultz deal,” an NBA executive said. “I think it would cost more than that this year.” “It would be similar to what Boston and Philly did a few years ago,” another exec explained. “Probably No. 3 and an unprotected future first, maybe even one of the young guys (Collin Sexton, Darius Garland or Isaac Okoro) drafted recently.”
July 8, 2021 | 12:06 pm EDT Update
Danny Green on Sixers fans: We're the No. 1 team in the East and they'll still boo us
“CLARK: Do you think the crowd, and Philly, can have an effect on someone like Ben in those moments? DANNY GREEN: For sure. It has an effect on everybody, and I think that’s something that needs to change in the city. I love our fans, but when things aren’t going well, they can’t turn on you. That’s the one thing I would disagree with or dislike. Some guys use it as motivation, some guys have a chip on their shoulder, but I think that needs to change. They need to be riding with us, regardless of how things are going.