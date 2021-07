Luka Garza: When I was in college, I was playing a different style. It was a style that was best for our team. It was the way we fit into our offense. I felt it was easier for me to score on the inside. My team depended on me to score the ball. I evaluated myself, like I always do, on things that I can improve on and things I can change. Obviously, I hear a lot of criticism of myself and my game. I feel the same way myself. I know that something I wanted to work on was being able to move better. The best way to do that was to lose weight. For me, I knew I didn’t need to be in the post as much. I had no reason to have that extra weight. That could help me move better to guard ball screens and be able to switch on to a guard. I have to have a team feel confident when I go out there that I’m not going to get burned on ball screens possession after possession.