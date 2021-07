In the clip promoted by Beck, Dinwiddie essentially says the ball is in the Nets court mainly because they hold his Bird Rights and sign him to a contract that would run for five years instead of four and with higher year-to-year raises than other teams can offer. “For all the fans that think like because I opted out like I have to leave or something like that,” Dinwiddie told Beck. “No, this is very much in the Nets hands. You feel me? And I think my full max is five years/$196 million or something like that. And nobody is sitting here saying I’m going to get five years/$196 million so before anybody tries to kill me, nobody is saying that.”