The Atlanta Hawks are proud to offer the inaugural Sekou Smith Hawks Summer League Experience. Named in honor of the former Atlanta Journal-Constitution Hawks beat writer and NBA Digital personality, who passed away on January 26, 2021 at the age of 48. The Sekou Smith Hawks Summer League Experience uniquely combines Smith’s passions, friendships and expertise to create a one-of-a-kind internship that focuses on providing real-world, highly-visible experience to a deserving journalism, broadcasting or multi-media student from a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) university or college.
