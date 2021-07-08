USA Today Sports

4 hours ago via Southwestern Athletic Conference
The Atlanta Hawks are proud to offer the inaugural Sekou Smith Hawks Summer League Experience. Named in honor of the former Atlanta Journal-Constitution Hawks beat writer and NBA Digital personality, who passed away on January 26, 2021 at the age of 48. The Sekou Smith Hawks Summer League Experience uniquely combines Smith’s passions, friendships and expertise to create a one-of-a-kind internship that focuses on providing real-world, highly-visible experience to a deserving journalism, broadcasting or multi-media student from a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) university or college.

July 8, 2021 | 7:59 pm EDT Update

Spencer Dinwiddie looking for a $125 million contract offer to re-sign for Nets

1 hour ago via Net Income @ NetsDaily

In the clip promoted by Beck, Dinwiddie essentially says the ball is in the Nets court mainly because they hold his Bird Rights and sign him to a contract that would run for five years instead of four and with higher year-to-year raises than other teams can offer. "For all the fans that think like because I opted out like I have to leave or something like that," Dinwiddie told Beck. "No, this is very much in the Nets hands. You feel me? And I think my full max is five years/$196 million or something like that. And nobody is sitting here saying I'm going to get five years/$196 million so before anybody tries to kill me, nobody is saying that."
Former Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade traveled to Surfside, Florida on Thursday to visit the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse. Wade is the latest in a series of Miami stars to pay their respects, as Heat-lifer Udonis Haslem went on June 24 and Bam Adebayo visited the memorial on July 2. On the morning of July 24, in the immediate wake of the tragedy, Tyler Herro and multiple coaches brought food, water and other aid items to rescue personnel and survivors.
1 hour ago via Tory Barron @ ESPN

July 8, 2021 | 7:51 pm EDT Update

Jamahl Mosley emerging as front-runner for Magic head coach position

The Orlando Magic are closing in on Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley and he’s emerged as the strong front-runner to become the franchise’s next head coach, sources told ESPN on Thursday. Conversations are ongoing, but Mosley, 42, has separated himself in the organization’s process, sources tell ESPN.
1 hour ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

