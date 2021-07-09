Kevin Chouinard: Getting ready for Nate McMillan’s opening press conference. Last thing I recorded on my phone was March 10, 2010.
July 9, 2021 | 1:17 pm EDT Update
Timberwolves and Sixers front offices met at combine to discuss Ben Simmons trade?
Kevin Chouinard: McMillan said that injuries were, in a way, ‘a blessing’ because he had minutes for guys. Responding to a separate question, he said they needed Kevin Huerter to guard opponent’s best scorers because of injury. Surely, he’s pleased with how Huerter grew in that area.
Basketball-Reference: Devin Booker is the third player since 2000 to have 30+ points and 6+ assists in a #NBAFinals game before turning 25-yo The other two are Kobe Bryant and Kyrie Irving stathead.com/tiny/yuBsM pic.twitter.com/kpHegcAIaj
July 9, 2021 | 11:53 am EDT Update
Timberwolves will be 'in on' potential Ben Simmons trade
The Timberwolves pride themselves on getting involved in trade talks, and sources indicate that they will be in on Simmons in addition to a number of other players as they try to vault into playoff contention in the Western Conference.
In Minnesota, while the Wolves would certainly need Simmons to shoot more than zero times in the fourth quarter, they wouldn’t need him to be a No. 2 option on offense. Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell (the Timberwolves view Russell as a part of the core and want to keep it that way, sources said) give coach Chris Finch three accomplished offensive players to get buckets down the stretch.
Mavericks a candidate to sign Spencer Dinwiddie
There’s the potential Dinwiddie could be a team’s starting point guard. The Daily News learned the Mavericks made their interest in Dinwiddie known and are a candidate to sign him in free agency.