USA Today Sports

Kevin Chouinard: McMillan said that injuries were, in a…

2 mins ago via KLChouinard

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 9, 2021 | 1:17 pm EDT Update

Timberwolves and Sixers front offices met at combine to discuss Ben Simmons trade?

2 mins ago via DaneMooreNBA

, , Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 1 more rumor
July 9, 2021 | 11:53 am EDT Update

Timberwolves will be 'in on' potential Ben Simmons trade

1 hour ago via Jon Krawczynski, Danny Leroux, Jon Krawczynski and Danny Leroux @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 1 more rumor
In Minnesota, while the Wolves would certainly need Simmons to shoot more than zero times in the fourth quarter, they wouldn’t need him to be a No. 2 option on offense. Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell (the Timberwolves view Russell as a part of the core and want to keep it that way, sources said) give coach Chris Finch three accomplished offensive players to get buckets down the stretch.
1 hour ago via Jon Krawczynski, Danny Leroux, Jon Krawczynski and Danny Leroux @ The Athletic

, , Top Rumors

, , , , , , , ,

Home