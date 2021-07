Bobby Portis: Bob-by! Bob-by! Bob-by!! 17,000 of y’all in the arena, chanting my name. Some things in this game will stay with you forever, and Game 5 against Atlanta is one of mine. No Giannis. Backs against the wall. That wasn’t just my moment, you feel me? That moment was for my team, for Milwaukee, and especially for my mom. I was never supposed to have a moment like that