Bobby Portis: Bob-by! Bob-by! Bob-by!! 17,000 of y’all in the arena, chanting my name. Some things in this game will stay with you forever, and Game 5 against Atlanta is one of mine. No Giannis. Backs against the wall. That wasn’t just my moment, you feel me? That moment was for my team, for Milwaukee, and especially for my mom. I was never supposed to have a moment like that.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
July 10, 2021 | 9:05 pm EDT Update
The Athletic: Precious Achiuwa denied KD’s dunk attempt 👀 🎥 @NigeriaBasket pic.twitter.com/Dw7eheqo0L
July 10, 2021 | 8:43 pm EDT Update
Joe Vardon: And we have our first injury. Zach LaVine tripped near Mike Brown on the sideline and came up hobbling. Lower leg injury — he’s headed straight to the tunnel
Rob Schaefer: Looks like Zach LaVine turned his left ankle contesting a 3-pointer. Checked out of game and walked off to locker room under own power with slight hitch in step.
Joe Vardon: First two off the bench for Team USA: Draymond Green and Jerami Grant. Keep in mind that Devin Booker, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday are not here