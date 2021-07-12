USA Today Sports

3 hours ago via Twitter
Tolis Kotzias: Nikos Rogkavopoulos, member of Greek National team, will withdraw from the NBA Draft due to covid. Ηε had planned to work out with Nets, Bucks and Hawks.

July 12, 2021 | 4:27 pm EDT Update

Rockets still paying Daryl Morey, Tad Brown despite taking positions with 76ers

43 mins ago via Jonathan Feigen @ Houston Chronicle

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) Co-Founders Josh Harris and David Blitzer announced today that Thaddeus “Tad” Brown has been named Chief Executive Officer. In his role as CEO, Brown will oversee all business and growth functions for the HBSE brand and its properties, including the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. Brown begins with the organization on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
43 mins ago via NBA.com

July 12, 2021 | 3:04 pm EDT Update
