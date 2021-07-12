Tolis Kotzias: Nikos Rogkavopoulos, member of Greek National team, will withdraw from the NBA Draft due to covid. Ηε had planned to work out with Nets, Bucks and Hawks.
July 12, 2021 | 4:27 pm EDT Update
Rockets still paying Daryl Morey, Tad Brown despite taking positions with 76ers
The Rockets’ agreement with Daryl Morey, Tad Brown and others that were part of sale when the team was sold to Tillman Fertitta in 2017 gave five-year guaranteed contract extensions in which they will get paid by the Rockets, even after taking positions with other organizations, a person with knowledge of the agreements said. That could have worked to provide incentives to leave the team during that five-year period.
Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) Co-Founders Josh Harris and David Blitzer announced today that Thaddeus “Tad” Brown has been named Chief Executive Officer. In his role as CEO, Brown will oversee all business and growth functions for the HBSE brand and its properties, including the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. Brown begins with the organization on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Emiliano Carchia: Robert Franks will play for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Summer League, sources tell @Emiliano Carchia. Franks has played seven games with the Magic this past season averaging 6.1ppg and 2rpg
Chema de Lucas: Spanish team Monbus Obradoiro interested on Henry Ellenson (2,08 m.; 24 y.o.). More on @Eurohoops
The Jump: “I talked to Mike Brown (Nigeria head coach) after the game, he’s not taking a salary with this team” 🇳🇬 —@Brian Windhorst #TheJump
July 12, 2021 | 3:04 pm EDT Update
76ers hiring former Rockets executive Tad Brown as CEO
