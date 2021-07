It was Bryant’s way of getting Ayton to visualize how it should look and feel as he drops back against the pick-and-roll defending two people at once — ball handler and roller. If that rolling big — Ayton’s man — gets beyond Ayton’s head, the Suns are at risk of allowing a lob dunk. But overreact to that threat, and you abandon the most dangerous player on the floor — the guy with the ball. Ayton had to find that in-between space, and learn how to hold it. If he could do that, his teammates on the perimeter could stick on outside shooters instead of darting inside to help him. He watched even more film of Gobert. “He plays big,” Ayton said. “I try to steal those tendencies. I try to be giant.”