Coaches took Ayton through footwork drills and coverages. By the second half of his rookie season, Ayton seemed to be learning more from film study — including of Rudy Gobert, Clint Capela, and Adams. “Sometimes rookies don’t want to sit and watch film,” Williamson said. “But as the season went on, he became more a student of the game.”
July 13, 2021 | 10:43 am EDT Update
Ben Simmons on the block
The 76ers have opened up trade conversations surrounding Simmons and have engaged with teams, sources told The Athletic. Those sources also say that teams that have engaged with the 76ers about Simmons have been met with a high price threshold for the three-time All-Star.
“(The 76ers) want an All-Star-caliber player in return,” one source with knowledge of the ongoing talks said. Make no mistake: Interest across the league in Simmons remains robust. He’s turning just 25 this month, was an All-NBA team member in 2019-20, is a two-time All-Defensive first-team member and a Rookie of the Year award winner. Simmons is under contract through 2025, making him the type of superstar talent that rarely becomes available at an attainable price at this juncture of his career.
Knicks interested in Collin Sexton
The Knicks are the most aggressive trade suitor for Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, sources said. Sexton is eligible for his rookie extension this offseason, and with one year left on his deal, it allows Cleveland to continue to be patient in constructing the roster.
Dallas, Miami, San Antonio and Minnesota are among the teams expected to show interest in Collins, believing he could be attainable as a restricted free agent, sources said. Hawks owner Tony Ressler said after the season that he hoped the team reached a “fair agreement” with Collins. Will the sides find that threshold?
Pelicans not keeping Lonzo Ball?
Lonzo Ball update: New Orleans is unlikely to match a significant offer sheet on Ball, sources said. Ball, 23, is among the top point guards on the free-agent market. The Bulls and Clippers are expected to be among the teams interested in him, according to sources. Ball averaged career-highs in points (14.6) and 3-point shooting (37.8) this past season.
Williams and assistant coach Mark Bryant had overlapped with the Oklahoma City Thunder; Williams hired Bryant away in part to work with Ayton. “When I first met him, I was like, ‘Man, this kid is a legit 7 [feet],'” Bryant said. “Because so many times people are like, ‘This guy is 7,’ and I get around him, and he’s really 6-10. Deandre is a legit 7. And when I saw him moving around, I said to myself, ‘Oh my god, this kid is gonna be alright if he keeps working it.'” (Ayton is officially listed at 6-foot-11.)
It was Bryant’s way of getting Ayton to visualize how it should look and feel as he drops back against the pick-and-roll defending two people at once — ball handler and roller. If that rolling big — Ayton’s man — gets beyond Ayton’s head, the Suns are at risk of allowing a lob dunk. But overreact to that threat, and you abandon the most dangerous player on the floor — the guy with the ball. Ayton had to find that in-between space, and learn how to hold it. If he could do that, his teammates on the perimeter could stick on outside shooters instead of darting inside to help him. He watched even more film of Gobert. “He plays big,” Ayton said. “I try to steal those tendencies. I try to be giant.”