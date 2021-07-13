Ky Carlin: According to a league source, San Diego State guard Matt Mitchell is on the rise with upcoming workouts with the Sixers, Raptors, and Hawks. Mitchell was the POY in the MWC and was named conference tournament MVP. #Sixers
July 13, 2021 | 8:41 pm EDT Update
Kawhi Leonard undergoes surgery for partially torn ACL
Chris Haynes: Los Angeles Clippers announce Kawhi Leonard underwent surgery to repair a partially torn ACL.
Marc Stein: No established timetable for Kawhi Leonard’s return, Clippers say. Leonard has a player option for next season to return to the Clippers … or he can opt for free agency.
Wes Goldberg: Pop after Team USA’s win over Argentina tonight: “I thought both (Bam) and Draymond facilitated a lot of action. They were very active, got everybody involved, and that’s something that’s really important for us.”
Former Seattle SuperSonics great Jack Sikma is always on the search for a worthy cause. Sikma learned ex-teammate and basketball Hall of Famer Lenny Wilkens was to be honored for his charitable work at a Sunday dinner hosted by Rise Above, a nonprofit partnering with the Kalispel Tribe to empower Native American youths. Flanked by former Seattle players Dale Ellis and Spencer Haywood at the fundraiser, Sikma was pleased to accept an invitation.
Sikma still laments the Sonics’ move as a franchise to Oklahoma City, and he credited Milwaukee for not suffering a similar fate when the Bucks were at risk of relocating. Sikma remains hopeful Seattle can attract another NBA franchise. “I’m waiting for the day when (NBA commissioner Adam Silver) brings it up and says something internally in the league is being considered,” he said.
Sikma said he is rooting for the Bucks as Milwaukee competes with Phoenix in the NBA Finals. “I’m sure glad they won Game 3,” said Sikma, who won an NBA title with Seattle in 1979. “But that happens when you get to the Finals. You want to hold court at home and steal one on the road. They didn’t do that the first couple games, but I’m rooting for the fans of the city.”