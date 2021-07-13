USA Today Sports

Ky Carlin: According to a league source, San Diego Stat…

8 hours ago via Ky_Carlin
Ky Carlin: According to a league source, San Diego State guard Matt Mitchell is on the rise with upcoming workouts with the Sixers, Raptors, and Hawks. Mitchell was the POY in the MWC and was named conference tournament MVP. #Sixers

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 13, 2021 | 8:41 pm EDT Update

5 hours ago via Twitter

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , , ,

5 hours ago via Jason Shoot @ Spokesman-Review

, , , , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Sikma still laments the Sonics’ move as a franchise to Oklahoma City, and he credited Milwaukee for not suffering a similar fate when the Bucks were at risk of relocating. Sikma remains hopeful Seattle can attract another NBA franchise. “I’m waiting for the day when (NBA commissioner Adam Silver) brings it up and says something internally in the league is being considered,” he said.
5 hours ago via Jason Shoot @ Spokesman-Review

, , , Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: NBA Expansion
Sikma said he is rooting for the Bucks as Milwaukee competes with Phoenix in the NBA Finals. “I’m sure glad they won Game 3,” said Sikma, who won an NBA title with Seattle in 1979. “But that happens when you get to the Finals. You want to hold court at home and steal one on the road. They didn’t do that the first couple games, but I’m rooting for the fans of the city.”
5 hours ago via Jason Shoot @ Spokesman-Review

, Uncategorized

, ,

Home