Darren Wolfson: Former Champlin Park HS and Colorado star McKinley Wright workouts this week: #Hawks, #Raptors, #Knicks. Feedback from his workout here in town last Friday was positive.

Ky Carlin: According to a league source, San Diego State guard Matt Mitchell is on the rise with upcoming workouts with the Sixers, Raptors, and Hawks. Mitchell was the POY in the MWC and was named conference tournament MVP. #Sixers
Former University of Wisconsin forward Micah Potter went through a pre-draft workout with the Bucks on Monday. He posted a picture of his practice uniform to his Instagram story at some point before or after the workout.
Rod Boone: Pre-draft workouts resume again for the #Hornets today. Here's who's on the list: Derek Culver (West Virginia) Jimma Gatwech (Prep school) Nikita Mikhailovskii (Russia) Isaiah Miller (UNC-Greensboro) Jamorko Pickett (Georgetown) Olivier Sarr (Kentucky)
Noah Magaro-George: Vrenz Bleijenbergh will have a workout with the San Antonio Spurs on July 23rd, the Belgian point forward tells me. He has worked out for the Kings, Thunder, Grizzlies, and Knicks, and has plans to work out for the Hawks this week.
Harrison Wind: Josh Christopher worked out for the Nuggets today and is very familiar with Denver's roster. He called Bol Bol "his guy." Michael Porter Jr. once sent him a box of Pumas. Christopher's friends with Monte Morris and loves watching Nikola Jokic play. "It's like family," he said.
Nick Friedell: LSU standout Cameron Thomas will work out for the Warriors on Wednesday, according to a league source. The 6’4” guard averaged 23 points a game last season and shot 40.6 percent from the field.
Chris Kirschner: Prospects (so far) I’ve heard Hawks have/will work out: Ayo Dosunmu Daishen Nix Kessler Edwards Cam Thomas Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Josh Christopher Joel Ayayi David Duke Joel Wieskamp Luka Garza Moses Wright Justin Champagnie Sandro Mamukelashvili John Petty JT Thor Carlik Jones
Fred Katz: The Wizards have released the list of prospects who will work out for them tomorrow: Mitchell Ballock, Creighton DJ Carton, Marquette Matt Coleman III, Texas Ryan Daly, St. Joseph’s Mark Vital, Baylor
Harrison Wind: Nuggets are hosting a pre-draft workout this morning at Ball Arena featuring six guard prospects. - Quentin Grimes (Houston) - Josh Christopher (Arizona St.) - Jason Preston (Ohio) - Matt Coleman (Texas) - Jordan Goodwin (St. Louis) - Duane Washington (Ohio St.)
Daniel Greenberg: NBA draft prospect Carlik Jones posted on his Instagram that he had a workout earlier today with the Chicago Bulls. Jones averaged 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists last season at Louisville.
Here are notes on how each of their workouts went... Chris Duarte - Duarte had a solo workout with the Wizards and after that had workouts scheduled with the Thunder and Pelicans. Due to it being an individual workout, Duarte said he took a lot of shots and did a lot of running for the Wizards. "They want to see how you think," he said.
Ayo Dosunmu was asked why he would be able to contribute in the NBA sooner than later. He highlighted his versatility. "Being able to guard multiple positions, I think that would be one of the reasons. And then also just being able to take stress off other ball-handlers being able to handle the ball and make reads off pick-and-rolls," he said.
Michael Singer: Nuggets scheduled to hold workouts tomorrow with the following prospects. All guards. Matt Coleman (Texas) Josh Christopher (ASU) Jordan Goodwin (St. Louis) Quentin Grimes (Houston) Jason Preston (Ohio U.) Duane Washington (OSU)
Kings to work out Manny Camper
Jason Anderson: The Kings have scheduled a workout with Siena G/F Manny Camper, the MAAC Player of the Year, on July 13. Camper averaged 14.1 points and 9.7 rebounds as a senior at Siena.
Magic individually work out Top-10 prospect Scottie Barnes
Jim Owczarski: Time stops for no organization - the #NBADraft is just 3 weeks away. #Bucks have worked out Toledo’s Spencer Littleson, per source. Littleson was a 2nd-team All-MAC defense & shot 47% from behind the three-point line last season. He also worked out w/ #Pistons, #Cavs & #Warriors
Jon Krawczynski: Workouts at the mini-combine today in Minneapolis, in front of 25 teams included: McKinley Wright Jalen Crutcher Denzel Mahoney Moses Wright Nikita Mikhailovski Matt Coleman III Colbey Ross Jordan Schakel Matt Mitchell Brandon Rachal MJ Walker
Noah Magaro-George: Austin Peay Senior Terry Taylor had a workout with the San Antonio Spurs this Tuesday, his agents @bjbass2 and @CamBrennick tell me.
Chase Hughes: The Wizards will work out two guards who are possible 2021 first round picks tomorrow: Josh Christopher, Arizona State Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
6 days ago via James Ham @ NBC Sports
Kings not making draft prospect workouts public
While a steady stream of prospects are rolling through Sacramento before the 2021 NBA Draft, the process is different this year. NBC Sports California has confirmed that the Kings have begun bringing groups of players in for workouts, but in a change from past regimes, they are not announcing the workouts or making prospects available for media interviews either in person or via video conference call.
Adam Zagoria: Former Toledo G @Spencer Littleson worked out for the Warriors today. Also worked out for the Pistons and Cavs. Led the NCAA with 103 made 3’s
Ryan Ward: Lakers having a few players in for draft workouts. July 7 draft workout participants: Giorgi Bezhanishvili - Illinois Matt Coleman III - Texas LJ Figueroa - Oregon Alan Griffin - Syracuse Jason Preston - Ohio Cody Riley - UCLA
Wes Goldberg: The Warriors tomorrow will work out Mitch Ballock (Creighton), AJ Lawson (South Carolina), RJ Nembhard (TCU), D.J. Stewart Jr. (Mississippi State), MJ Walker (Florida State) and Ibi Watson (Dayton).
Chase Hughes: The Wizards will hold another pre-draft workout tomorrow. Here are the players set to participate: Troy Baxter Jr. (Morgan St) Obadiah Noel (UMass Lowell) Jamorko Pickett (Georgetown) Devontae Shuler (Ole Miss)
1 week ago via The Wichita Eagle
Etienne has now worked out for four teams — the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors — with three more workouts scheduled with the Brooklyn Nets (on Friday), Toronto Raptors (July 5) and Phoenix Suns (July 6). He has also received interest from the Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz and Miami Heat.
Adam Zagoria: The Wizards tomorrow will work out: ▫Charles Bassey | Western Kentucky ▫Greg Brown III | Texas ▫Blake Francis | Richmond ▫Jay Huff | Virginia ▫Colbey Ross | Pepperdine ▫Isaiah Todd | G League
Ohm Youngmisuk: The Lakers will have Illinois’ Giorgi Bezhanishvili in for a workout on Wednesday according to a league source. The 6’9 power forward has a 7’2 wing span and could play multiple positions:
Taylor Eldridge: Last two NBA Draft workouts before Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne has to make the final decision of turning pro or returning to college. Etienne will work out for the Raptors today and the Suns tomorrow, then announce on Wednesday.
Rod Boone: #Hornets are continuing their pre-draft workouts this morning. Here's who they will look at today: Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky) DJ Carton (Marquette) Chris Duarte (Oregon) Keon Johnson (Tennessee) Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky) Josh Primo (Alabama)
Jason Jones: Per league sources, Ruot Monyyong (6-10, 190), the 2020 Sun Belt DPOY and two-time All-Sun Belt forward from Little Rock will workout for the Kings July 8. He averaged 11.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.8 blocks and 0.9 steals for Little Rock in two seasons.
Joe Mullinax: Siena’s Manny Camper will be working out with the Grizzlies next week, sources tell GBB. Camper won the MAAC Player of the Year award last year, and averaged 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 17 games.
Adam Zagoria: Matt Mitchell of San Diego State will work out next week for the Suns and Warriors, per league source. He was the Mountain West Player of the Year and the conference tourney MVP. https://t.co/Mr14itVbnF
Rod Boone: #Hornets are getting back to conducting their pre-draft workouts and will take a look at the following players today. Sharife Cooper (Auburn) Luka Garza (Iowa) Makur Maker (Howard) Roko Prkacin (Croatia) Jaden Springer (Tennessee) JT Thor (Auburn) James Bouknight (UConn)
Darren Wolfson: Among the dozens of draft prospects coming to town next week for group workouts is the two-time Big Ten POY and ex-#Hawkeyes big Luka Garza. The #Timberwolves hosting/helping organize is genius. Many league execs will be here. Trade chatter galore!
The Pacers will hold their second pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2021 NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 30 at St. Vincent Center. The first workout group includes B.J. Boston, Jr. (Kentucky), Matt Coleman III (Texas), E.J. Onu (Shawnee State), Austin Reaves (Oklahoma), Jaden Springer (Tennessee), Moses Wright (Georgia Tech).
Daniel Greenberg: NBA draft prospect Jalen Crutcher posted on his Instagram that he had a workout earlier today for the Chicago Bulls. Crutcher is a guard and averaged 17.6 points and 4.8 assists for Dayton last season.
Jonathan Wasserman: Draft riser Josh Primo is scheduled for workouts with the Pelicans, Hornets, Spurs, Pacers, Thunder, per source. Primo firmly in the first-round picture with potential to receive late-lottery consideration. Draft's youngest prospect.
Daniel Greenberg. NBA draft prospect Terrence Shannon Jr had a workout earlier today for the Chicago Bulls, per source. Terrence is from Chicago and played last season for Texas Tech where he averaged 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.
Michael Yero: Kameron McGusty announces that he’ll be returning to Miami. As for Isaiah Wong, he remains heavily undecided. He’s having a workout with the Cleveland Cavaliers today.
Jonathan Wasserman: Auburn's JT Thor is scheduled for consecutive workouts with the Pacers, Hornets and Pelicans, per source. Three late-lottery teams.
After the NBA Draft Combine ended Sunday in Chicago, McBride’s stock is rising after measurements and drills erased some questions about his defense. Teams already knew he could shoot. McBride revealed he has staged private workouts for just two teams — the Knicks and Celtics. He figures to be available at either No. 19 or No. 21 — maybe even at No. 32 if the Knicks keep all their picks. If you haven’t heard, the Knicks could sure use a point guard.
Cavs to bring Jonathan Kuminga for private workout
Sources say Kuminga is in the No. 3 mix, with the organization believing that particular draft slot isn’t too high for him. “He’s a big-time prospect,” an NBA executive said. “An incredible talent who shouldn’t be overlooked.” As cleveland.com reported Thursday, the Cavs will also bring Kuminga to Cleveland for a private workout at some point next month.
Adam Zagoria: Former @GamecockMBB G @AJ Lawson will work out for The Utah Jazz July 2
Adam Zagoria: In addition to the Nets and Knicks next month, @Sandro Mamukelashvili has worked out for the Pistons, the Hornets, the Thunder and the Jazz. He has eight more workouts scheduled in July. “I’m pretty busy, I’ll be all around the place,” he said.
David Morrow: Florida’s Scottie Lewis says his only workout so far has been with the Rockets and that it went really well. Lewis he has met with 10 or 11 teams, including the Bucks, Hornets, Heat Timberwolves and Nuggets.
Joseph Duarte: Former Houston All-American guard Quentin Grimes says he has gone through private workouts with Celtics and Pelicans. #NBADraftCombine
Zach Braziller: St John’s star Julian Champagnie has added a workout with the Pacers for July 7, per source. #sjubb
3 weeks ago via The Wichita Eagle
According to his agent, Jelani Floyd of Beyond Athlete Management, Tyler Etienne has already worked out for the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics and has workouts scheduled with the Golden State Warriors (June 30), Brooklyn Nets (July 2) and the Phoenix Suns (July 6). He is also receiving interest from the Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.
Justin Grasso: #Alabama guard Josh Primo says he only worked out for the #Bulls but spoke to about 10 other teams. The #Sixers weren't one of them, but he said he believes he'll be speaking to Philly soon.
David Morrow: Bones Hyland says he has worked out with the Knicks, Jazz and Celtics. Says his workout with Boston was one of his best workouts.
Perhaps more of a longshot, Barnes, a 6-foot-9 forward with a still-developing outside shot, will receive consideration at No. 3, sources say. Same with intriguing teenage swingman Jonathan Kuminga, who played for G League Ignite alongside Jalen Green. Kuminga is scheduled to workout for the Cavaliers at some point before July 29.
Chris Grenham: VCU's Bones Hyland is showing out in the first NBA Draft Combine scrimmage of the day, which is a continuation of the last month. He's had a tremendous pre-draft process so far. Was told Hyland was the best player on the floor at his workout with the Celtics last week.
Zach Braziller: St John’s Julian Champagnie also has a workout with the 76ers on July 6 per source. #sjubb
, , , ,

Sikma still laments the Sonics’ move as a franchise to Oklahoma City, and he credited Milwaukee for not suffering a similar fate when the Bucks were at risk of relocating. Sikma remains hopeful Seattle can attract another NBA franchise. “I’m waiting for the day when (NBA commissioner Adam Silver) brings it up and says something internally in the league is being considered,” he said.
Sikma said he is rooting for the Bucks as Milwaukee competes with Phoenix in the NBA Finals. “I’m sure glad they won Game 3,” said Sikma, who won an NBA title with Seattle in 1979. “But that happens when you get to the Finals. You want to hold court at home and steal one on the road. They didn’t do that the first couple games, but I’m rooting for the fans of the city.”
