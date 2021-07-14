Warriors free agent Kelly Oubre Jr. sits down with @Stadium: “I can’t sit here and focus on the things that go on with the suit and ties. I have to lock in on the court. I think the whole world knows what I’m capable of…allow me to show.” On learning from Steph/Draymond, more: pic.twitter.com/G00iDt82tl

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 14, 2021