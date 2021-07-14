If Atlanta’s front office maintains the belief that Collins is not a max-contract player, league sources expect a sizable market of rival suitors to emerge. Dallas has long been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Collins, and Minnesota has recently been mentioned as a team to monitor in the Wolves’ ongoing quest for a 4 man—which has certainly also included overtures for Simmons.
July 14, 2021 | 1:29 pm EDT Update
Kawhi Leonard still expected to opt out despite injury
One executive I spoke to following the announcement that Kawhi had surgery to repair the partially torn ACL said he thinks no matter what, Kawhi would opt out, especially given the fact that Kevin Durant got the max after he suffered a ruptured Achilles. That executive also noted that Kawhi’s going to hit the 10-year mark for his years of service, which plays a role in upping his max contract as well.
Kings and Raptors interested in Nerlens Noel
(Noel) was the only player to average two blocks and a steal per game last season and a guy that was second in defensive rating. A couple of teams have Nerlens Noel on their free agency radar. Among those teams, the Sacramento Kings and the Toronto Raptors, I’m told. Regarding Sacramento, it depends on what happens with their free-agent center, Richaun Holmes. We’ve done a podcast with him and talked about what he’s looking for in free agency, so give that a listen. The Knicks also remain interested in potentially re-signing Noel as a guy who was pretty instrumental in their defensive ranking as a team during the season. It seemed like a match made in Heaven with coach Tom Thibodeau.
My understanding is that talks for Simmons to this point are just talks with teams expressing interest leading up to the draft. Certainly, there’s a high amount of interest in a guy that’s been an All-Star for several seasons and an All-Defensive player. Philly is in a win-now mode. They’re not trying to settle on anything or taking back future assets. You’ve got Joel Embiid in the prime of his career and an MVP candidate. The time for them is now, and the rest of their supporting cast is fitting around Embiid to shoot. Simmons, I’ve heard, has been in the gym working. He does recognize there’s a part of his game he needs to address with his shooting.
July 14, 2021 | 12:55 pm EDT Update
Kelly Oubre: The whole world knows what I'm capable of, allow me to show it
Shams Charania: Warriors free agent Kelly Oubre Jr. sits down with @Stadium: “I can’t sit here and focus on the things that go on with the suit and ties. I have to lock in on the court. I think the whole world knows what I’m capable of…allow me to show.” On learning from Steph/Draymond, more: pic.twitter.com/G00iDt82tl