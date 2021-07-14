Chris Kirschner: More draft prospects working out for the Hawks: Olivier Sarr Feron Hunt Vrenz Bleijenbergh
Chris Kirschner: Illinois big man Giorgi Bezhanishvili (6-9, 7-2 wingspan) is working out for the Hawks tomorrow. He’s worked out for the Bucks, Lakers and Grizzlies.
Chris Fedor: NBA Draft prospect Jonathan Kuminga, whose range is likely 5-8, is in Cleveland working out for #Cavs today, sources tell @clevelanddotcom
Fred Katz: Wizards announce the list of prospects they plan to work out tomorrow: Zane Martin, Towson Asbjorn Midtgaard, Grand Canyon Eugene Omoruyi, Oregon Micah Potter, Wisconsin Guilherme Santos, Brazil Jaden Springer, Tennessee
Wes Goldberg: Isaiah Todd, who played last season for the G League Ignite, is working out today for the Warriors. He's an interesting prospect. 6-10 PF who shot 36.2% from 3-pt range on 3.1 attempts per game and shot 82.4% from the line. GSW has been searching for a stretch big for years.
Rod Boone: Today's list of players the #Hornets are conducting pre-draft workouts with: Vrenz Bleijenbergh (Belgium) Feron Hunt (SMU) DJ Stewart (Miss. State) Ethan Thompson (Oregon State) Romeo Weems (DePaul) Marcus Zegarowski (Creighton)
Darren Wolfson: Former Champlin Park HS and Colorado star McKinley Wright workouts this week: #Hawks, #Raptors, #Knicks. Feedback from his workout here in town last Friday was positive.
Ky Carlin: According to a league source, San Diego State guard Matt Mitchell is on the rise with upcoming workouts with the Sixers, Raptors, and Hawks. Mitchell was the POY in the MWC and was named conference tournament MVP. #Sixers
Former University of Wisconsin forward Micah Potter went through a pre-draft workout with the Bucks on Monday. He posted a picture of his practice uniform to his Instagram story at some point before or after the workout.
Rod Boone: Pre-draft workouts resume again for the #Hornets today. Here's who's on the list: Derek Culver (West Virginia) Jimma Gatwech (Prep school) Nikita Mikhailovskii (Russia) Isaiah Miller (UNC-Greensboro) Jamorko Pickett (Georgetown) Olivier Sarr (Kentucky)
Adam Zagoria: ESPN2 will air a Draft Pro Day tonight at 8 featuring Brandon Boston Jr. (Kentucky), Jalen Johnson (Duke), Kai Jones (Texas), Scottie Lewis (Florida), Moses Moody (Arkansas) and Jericho Sims (Texas). Terrence Clarke, who died tragically earlier this year, will also be honored. pic.twitter.com/GU6ShKA90u
Noah Magaro-George: Vrenz Bleijenbergh will have a workout with the San Antonio Spurs on July 23rd, the Belgian point forward tells me. He has worked out for the Kings, Thunder, Grizzlies, and Knicks, and has plans to work out for the Hawks this week.
Harrison Wind: Josh Christopher worked out for the Nuggets today and is very familiar with Denver's roster. He called Bol Bol "his guy." Michael Porter Jr. once sent him a box of Pumas. Christopher's friends with Monte Morris and loves watching Nikola Jokic play. "It's like family," he said.
Nick Friedell: LSU standout Cameron Thomas will work out for the Warriors on Wednesday, according to a league source. The 6’4” guard averaged 23 points a game last season and shot 40.6 percent from the field.
Chris Kirschner: Prospects (so far) I’ve heard Hawks have/will work out: Ayo Dosunmu Daishen Nix Kessler Edwards Cam Thomas Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Josh Christopher Joel Ayayi David Duke Joel Wieskamp Luka Garza Moses Wright Justin Champagnie Sandro Mamukelashvili John Petty JT Thor Carlik Jones
Fred Katz: The Wizards have released the list of prospects who will work out for them tomorrow: Mitchell Ballock, Creighton DJ Carton, Marquette Matt Coleman III, Texas Ryan Daly, St. Joseph’s Mark Vital, Baylor
Harrison Wind: Nuggets are hosting a pre-draft workout this morning at Ball Arena featuring six guard prospects. - Quentin Grimes (Houston) - Josh Christopher (Arizona St.) - Jason Preston (Ohio) - Matt Coleman (Texas) - Jordan Goodwin (St. Louis) - Duane Washington (Ohio St.)
Daniel Greenberg: NBA draft prospect Carlik Jones posted on his Instagram that he had a workout earlier today with the Chicago Bulls. Jones averaged 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists last season at Louisville.
Here are notes on how each of their workouts went... Chris Duarte - Duarte had a solo workout with the Wizards and after that had workouts scheduled with the Thunder and Pelicans. Due to it being an individual workout, Duarte said he took a lot of shots and did a lot of running for the Wizards. "They want to see how you think," he said.
Ayo Dosunmu was asked why he would be able to contribute in the NBA sooner than later. He highlighted his versatility. "Being able to guard multiple positions, I think that would be one of the reasons. And then also just being able to take stress off other ball-handlers being able to handle the ball and make reads off pick-and-rolls," he said.
Michael Singer: Nuggets scheduled to hold workouts tomorrow with the following prospects. All guards. Matt Coleman (Texas) Josh Christopher (ASU) Jordan Goodwin (St. Louis) Quentin Grimes (Houston) Jason Preston (Ohio U.) Duane Washington (OSU)
Fred Katz: The Wizards plan to work out six players in pre-draft workouts tomorrow: Blake Francis, Richmond; Tre Mann, Florida; Nikita Mikhailovskii, Russia; Yves Pons, Tennessee; Oscar da Silva, Stanford; Koby Thomas, Coppin State
Jason Anderson: The Kings have scheduled a workout with Siena G/F Manny Camper, the MAAC Player of the Year, on July 13. Camper averaged 14.1 points and 9.7 rebounds as a senior at Siena.
Harrison Faigen: List of players the Lakers are working out today, per the team: Austin Reaves - Oklahoma , Trey Murphy III - Virginia, Oscar Da Silva - Stanford, Nah’Shon Hyland - VCU, Chaundee Brown Jr. - Michigan, DJ Funderburk - NC State
Jim Owczarski: Time stops for no organization - the #NBADraft is just 3 weeks away. #Bucks have worked out Toledo’s Spencer Littleson, per source. Littleson was a 2nd-team All-MAC defense & shot 47% from behind the three-point line last season. He also worked out w/ #Pistons, #Cavs & #Warriors
Jon Krawczynski: Workouts at the mini-combine today in Minneapolis, in front of 25 teams included: McKinley Wright Jalen Crutcher Denzel Mahoney Moses Wright Nikita Mikhailovski Matt Coleman III Colbey Ross Jordan Schakel Matt Mitchell Brandon Rachal MJ Walker
Chris Grenham: Kansas guard Marcus Garrett took part in a Celtics pre-draft workout shortly before the combine, per source.
Rafael Barlowe: Belgian NBA prospect Vrenz Bleijenbergh will be working out for the New York Knicks this weekend
Noah Magaro-George: Austin Peay Senior Terry Taylor had a workout with the San Antonio Spurs this Tuesday, his agents @bjbass2 and @CamBrennick tell me.
The pre-draft process continues for the San Antonio Spurs as they now work out Colgate guard, Jordan Burns according to a post from his Instagram.
Chase Hughes: The Wizards will work out two guards who are possible 2021 first round picks tomorrow: Josh Christopher, Arizona State Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Former University of Wisconsin basketball forward Micah Potter went through a Pre-NBA Draft workout with the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday afternoon.
While a steady stream of prospects are rolling through Sacramento before the 2021 NBA Draft, the process is different this year. NBC Sports California has confirmed that the Kings have begun bringing groups of players in for workouts, but in a change from past regimes, they are not announcing the workouts or making prospects available for media interviews either in person or via video conference call.
Jeff Zillgitt: Wizards have additional interviews scheduled later this week with Wes Unseld Jr., and Jamahl Mosley, I’m told. Unseld on Thursday and Mosley on Friday.
Adam Zagoria: Former Toledo G @Spencer Littleson worked out for the Warriors today. Also worked out for the Pistons and Cavs. Led the NCAA with 103 made 3’s
Ryan Ward: Lakers having a few players in for draft workouts. July 7 draft workout participants: Giorgi Bezhanishvili - Illinois Matt Coleman III - Texas LJ Figueroa - Oregon Alan Griffin - Syracuse Jason Preston - Ohio Cody Riley - UCLA
Wes Goldberg: The Warriors tomorrow will work out Mitch Ballock (Creighton), AJ Lawson (South Carolina), RJ Nembhard (TCU), D.J. Stewart Jr. (Mississippi State), MJ Walker (Florida State) and Ibi Watson (Dayton).
Chase Hughes: The Wizards will hold another pre-draft workout tomorrow. Here are the players set to participate: Troy Baxter Jr. (Morgan St) Obadiah Noel (UMass Lowell) Jamorko Pickett (Georgetown) Devontae Shuler (Ole Miss)
Etienne has now worked out for four teams — the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors — with three more workouts scheduled with the Brooklyn Nets (on Friday), Toronto Raptors (July 5) and Phoenix Suns (July 6). He has also received interest from the Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz and Miami Heat.
Adam Zagoria: The Wizards tomorrow will work out: ▫Charles Bassey | Western Kentucky ▫Greg Brown III | Texas ▫Blake Francis | Richmond ▫Jay Huff | Virginia ▫Colbey Ross | Pepperdine ▫Isaiah Todd | G League
Ohm Youngmisuk: The Lakers will have Illinois’ Giorgi Bezhanishvili in for a workout on Wednesday according to a league source. The 6’9 power forward has a 7’2 wing span and could play multiple positions:
Taylor Eldridge: Last two NBA Draft workouts before Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne has to make the final decision of turning pro or returning to college. Etienne will work out for the Raptors today and the Suns tomorrow, then announce on Wednesday.
Rod Boone: #Hornets are continuing their pre-draft workouts this morning. Here's who they will look at today: Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky) DJ Carton (Marquette) Chris Duarte (Oregon) Keon Johnson (Tennessee) Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky) Josh Primo (Alabama)
Jason Jones: Per league sources, Ruot Monyyong (6-10, 190), the 2020 Sun Belt DPOY and two-time All-Sun Belt forward from Little Rock will workout for the Kings July 8. He averaged 11.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.8 blocks and 0.9 steals for Little Rock in two seasons.
Joe Mullinax: Siena’s Manny Camper will be working out with the Grizzlies next week, sources tell GBB. Camper won the MAAC Player of the Year award last year, and averaged 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 17 games.
Adam Zagoria: Matt Mitchell of San Diego State will work out next week for the Suns and Warriors, per league source. He was the Mountain West Player of the Year and the conference tourney MVP. https://t.co/Mr14itVbnF
Rod Boone: #Hornets are getting back to conducting their pre-draft workouts and will take a look at the following players today. Sharife Cooper (Auburn) Luka Garza (Iowa) Makur Maker (Howard) Roko Prkacin (Croatia) Jaden Springer (Tennessee) JT Thor (Auburn) James Bouknight (UConn)
Darren Wolfson: Among the dozens of draft prospects coming to town next week for group workouts is the two-time Big Ten POY and ex-#Hawkeyes big Luka Garza. The #Timberwolves hosting/helping organize is genius. Many league execs will be here. Trade chatter galore!
Derek Culver has worked out for four teams -- the Warriors, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers, and sat before the TV cameras before.
The Pacers will hold their second pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2021 NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 30 at St. Vincent Center. The first workout group includes B.J. Boston, Jr. (Kentucky), Matt Coleman III (Texas), E.J. Onu (Shawnee State), Austin Reaves (Oklahoma), Jaden Springer (Tennessee), Moses Wright (Georgia Tech).
Daniel Greenberg: NBA draft prospect Jalen Crutcher posted on his Instagram that he had a workout earlier today for the Chicago Bulls. Crutcher is a guard and averaged 17.6 points and 4.8 assists for Dayton last season.
Jonathan Wasserman: Draft riser Josh Primo is scheduled for workouts with the Pelicans, Hornets, Spurs, Pacers, Thunder, per source. Primo firmly in the first-round picture with potential to receive late-lottery consideration. Draft's youngest prospect.
Tony East: Florida guard Tre Mann after his workout with the Pacers today. "I was a little bit of a Paul George fan when he was here," Mann says of the Pacers. He said he showed off his athleticism and defense in today's workout. pic.twitter.com/UiF87UGD3v
The NBA pre-draft experience for Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado has been busy, but also a fulfillment. “Amazing, amazing, amazing blessing,” Alvarado said Tuesday, after he worked out for the Golden State Warriors along with Yellow Jackets teammate Moses Wright. “Just to have all these jerseys on, the workouts I’ve been to, it’s a dream come true.”
Daniel Greenberg. NBA draft prospect Terrence Shannon Jr had a workout earlier today for the Chicago Bulls, per source. Terrence is from Chicago and played last season for Texas Tech where he averaged 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.
Nick Daschel: Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson has a workout scheduled with Golden State on Wednesday.
Michael Yero: Kameron McGusty announces that he’ll be returning to Miami. As for Isaiah Wong, he remains heavily undecided. He’s having a workout with the Cleveland Cavaliers today.
Tony East: Pacers announce their first draft workout to be conducted Wednesday. LOVE Thor and Mann, both in my top 30. pic.twitter.com/1IDfJAgUwn
Jonathan Wasserman: Auburn's JT Thor is scheduled for consecutive workouts with the Pacers, Hornets and Pelicans, per source. Three late-lottery teams.
After the NBA Draft Combine ended Sunday in Chicago, McBride’s stock is rising after measurements and drills erased some questions about his defense. Teams already knew he could shoot. McBride revealed he has staged private workouts for just two teams — the Knicks and Celtics. He figures to be available at either No. 19 or No. 21 — maybe even at No. 32 if the Knicks keep all their picks. If you haven’t heard, the Knicks could sure use a point guard.
Sources say Kuminga is in the No. 3 mix, with the organization believing that particular draft slot isn’t too high for him. “He’s a big-time prospect,” an NBA executive said. “An incredible talent who shouldn’t be overlooked.” As cleveland.com reported Thursday, the Cavs will also bring Kuminga to Cleveland for a private workout at some point next month.
Darren Wolfson: Rochester native and former Duke forward Matthew Hurt has interviewed at the Combine with the #Mavs, among others. Has workouts coming up with the #Celtics, #Thunder, #Pelicans, #Lakers, #Clippers, #Bucks, and more.
Darren Wolfson: Minneapolis native Jericho Sims had a great showing at the Combine. Next up: his agency’s pro day Monday and a workout with the Chicago #Bulls midweek. pic.twitter.com/GCnyB8TMhq
Chase Hughes: Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins has worked out for the Knicks, Celtics, Cavs and Warriors. As he considers whether to stay in the draft, he's taken advice from Kevin Huerter. From @kevbrown89 nbcsports.com/washington/nba…
Adam Zagoria: In addition to the Nets and Knicks next month, @Sandro Mamukelashvili has worked out for the Pistons, the Hornets, the Thunder and the Jazz. He has eight more workouts scheduled in July. “I’m pretty busy, I’ll be all around the place,” he said.
Chris Grenham: Tennessee’s Yves Pons has worked out for the Celtics, in addition to the Spurs, Hornets and Timberwolves.
David Morrow: Florida’s Scottie Lewis says his only workout so far has been with the Rockets and that it went really well. Lewis he has met with 10 or 11 teams, including the Bucks, Hornets, Heat Timberwolves and Nuggets.
Joseph Duarte: Former Houston All-American guard Quentin Grimes says he has gone through private workouts with Celtics and Pelicans. #NBADraftCombine
Alex Kennedy: Julian Champagnie of St. John's said he's interviewed with the Blazers, Warriors and Timberwolves among others. He's also worked out with the Celtics. Last year, Champagnie averaged 19.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.0 block.
Zach Braziller: St John’s star Julian Champagnie has added a workout with the Pacers for July 7, per source. #sjubb
According to his agent, Jelani Floyd of Beyond Athlete Management, Tyler Etienne has already worked out for the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics and has workouts scheduled with the Golden State Warriors (June 30), Brooklyn Nets (July 2) and the Phoenix Suns (July 6). He is also receiving interest from the Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.
Justin Grasso: #Alabama guard Josh Primo says he only worked out for the #Bulls but spoke to about 10 other teams. The #Sixers weren't one of them, but he said he believes he'll be speaking to Philly soon.
Bucks tie Suns 2-2 in NBA finals
Dave McMenamin: Game 4 was an absolute classic and we’re heading back to Phoenix tied 2-2. The Bucks hold on to win down the stretch, 109-103, thanks to clutch scoring from Middleton, an epic block by Giannis and some costly turnovers from Chris Paul. Devin Booker’s 42 points go for naught.
Basketball-Reference: 40 PTS & 1 TOV in a #NBAFinals game James Worthy Game 4 1980 Michael Jordan Game 4 1993 Michael Jordan Game 6 1998 Shaquille O’Neal Game 6 2000 Dwyane Wade Game 3 2006 Kobe Bryant Game 1 2009 LeBron James Game 6 2016 Giannis Antetokounmpo Game 3 2021 Khris Middleton Game 4 2021
Devin Booker now owns the record for highest-scoring playoff debut
Although Devin Booker had zero playoff experience coming into this year, you kind of felt because of his playing style and demeanor that he was built for the postseason. Booker has made history in the 2020-21 playoffs by having the best scoring debut in postseason history, beating Rick Barry‘s 1967 record.
He wasn’t the only player to make history in this postseason, either, as Trae Young posted the third-highest scoring playoff debut in league history, trailing just Booker (2020-21) and Barry (1966-67), and surpassing LeBron James (2005-06) by 61 points to take his spot on the list. Note: Julius Erving scored 518 points in his first NBA playoffs, which actually would have put the Hall-of-Famer in third place on this list, but because he was already a sixth-year pro by then with five ABA playoff runs under his belt, we’re not counting him for our purposes.
The Mavs guard and podcast host had Steph Curry’s longtime Golden State Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala on as a guest on The Old Man and the Three. The former NBA Finals MVP detailed what makes Curry such down-to-earth superstar. “Demarcus Cousins, when he was with us, one random day he was like ‘Yo are you real?’ to Steph. He (Curry) was like ‘What are you talking about?’” Iguodala said. “He (Cousins) was like, ‘Bro you’re the best player in the league, bro you don’t get mad about nothing? You don’t ask for nothing? You don’t want any special treatment?’ Like he don’t ask for anything. He (Curry) was like ‘Nah, I’m one of the guys.’”
“The only guy I’ve really played with that’s on that level of just being one of the guys and doesn’t really ask for any special treatment was Luka this season,” Redick said of the Mavs superstar. “Luka’s special. He’s one of the guys. Obviously, basketball-wise he’s super special. But as a dude, he’s great.”