Chris Kirschner: Illinois big man Giorgi Bezhanishvili (6-9, 7-2 wingspan) is working out for the Hawks tomorrow. He’s worked out for the Bucks, Lakers and Grizzlies.
July 14, 2021 | 11:47 pm EDT Update
Bucks tie Suns 2-2 in NBA finals
Dave McMenamin: Game 4 was an absolute classic and we’re heading back to Phoenix tied 2-2. The Bucks hold on to win down the stretch, 109-103, thanks to clutch scoring from Middleton, an epic block by Giannis and some costly turnovers from Chris Paul. Devin Booker’s 42 points go for naught.
Basketball-Reference: 40 PTS & 1 TOV in a #NBAFinals game James Worthy Game 4 1980 Michael Jordan Game 4 1993 Michael Jordan Game 6 1998 Shaquille O’Neal Game 6 2000 Dwyane Wade Game 3 2006 Kobe Bryant Game 1 2009 LeBron James Game 6 2016 Giannis Antetokounmpo Game 3 2021 Khris Middleton Game 4 2021
Devin Booker now owns the record for highest-scoring playoff debut
Although Devin Booker had zero playoff experience coming into this year, you kind of felt because of his playing style and demeanor that he was built for the postseason. Booker has made history in the 2020-21 playoffs by having the best scoring debut in postseason history, beating Rick Barry‘s 1967 record.
He wasn’t the only player to make history in this postseason, either, as Trae Young posted the third-highest scoring playoff debut in league history, trailing just Booker (2020-21) and Barry (1966-67), and surpassing LeBron James (2005-06) by 61 points to take his spot on the list. Note: Julius Erving scored 518 points in his first NBA playoffs, which actually would have put the Hall-of-Famer in third place on this list, but because he was already a sixth-year pro by then with five ABA playoff runs under his belt, we’re not counting him for our purposes.
The Mavs guard and podcast host had Steph Curry’s longtime Golden State Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala on as a guest on The Old Man and the Three. The former NBA Finals MVP detailed what makes Curry such down-to-earth superstar. “Demarcus Cousins, when he was with us, one random day he was like ‘Yo are you real?’ to Steph. He (Curry) was like ‘What are you talking about?’” Iguodala said. “He (Cousins) was like, ‘Bro you’re the best player in the league, bro you don’t get mad about nothing? You don’t ask for nothing? You don’t want any special treatment?’ Like he don’t ask for anything. He (Curry) was like ‘Nah, I’m one of the guys.’”
“The only guy I’ve really played with that’s on that level of just being one of the guys and doesn’t really ask for any special treatment was Luka this season,” Redick said of the Mavs superstar. “Luka’s special. He’s one of the guys. Obviously, basketball-wise he’s super special. But as a dude, he’s great.”