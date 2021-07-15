Collyn Taylor: South Carolina guard AJ Lawson will work out today for the Orlando Magic. He’s already worked out for Cleveland, Boston, Utah, Atlanta, Charlotte, Sacramento and San Antonio.
July 15, 2021 | 8:49 pm EDT Update
However, Harris, who turned 29 on Thursday, is out of the country on vacation. He is scheduled to return Saturday evening. The U.S. has two exhibition games remaining in Las Vegas. It has a scheduled rematch with Australia on Friday before facing Spain on Sunday.
Monte Poole: More Klay on IG: He likes Texas big man Kai Jones (who visited Warriors today) . . . because he has Bahamian roots, like the Thompsons. It’s why he also rooted for Buddy ‘My Bahamian brother’ Hield when Buddy was at Oklahoma.
Shams Charania: Texas sophomore Kai Jones has received an invitation to the July 29 NBA Draft Green Room at Barclays Center, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania: Australian guard Josh Giddey — a potential high lottery pick — has received an invitation to the 2021 NBA Draft Green Room at Barclays Center, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Chris Haynes: Lottery prospect Jalen Johnson – freshman out of Duke – has been invited to the green room of the 2021 NBA Draft, league sources tell @YahooSports.
July 15, 2021 | 7:23 pm EDT Update
Kirk Lacob on Warriors inquiring about stars availability: Why wouldn't we?
Rumors are flying around that the Dubs are on the hunt for stars to add to their team, and reports keep surfacing that the front office is inquiring around the league whenever speculation arises that a star could become attainable. So is it true that Bob Myers, Lacob and Co. are reaching out to these teams? “Absolutely. No question. Why wouldn’t we? Otherwise, we wouldn’t be doing our job,” Kirk Lacob bluntly said.