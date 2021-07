Rumors are flying around that the Dubs are on the hunt for stars to add to their team, and reports keep surfacing that the front office is inquiring around the league whenever speculation arises that a star could become attainable. So is it true that Bob Myers, Lacob and Co. are reaching out to these teams? “Absolutely. No question. Why wouldn’t we? Otherwise, we wouldn’t be doing our job,” Kirk Lacob bluntly said