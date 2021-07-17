He will be the seventh African American head coach hired out of eight openings this offseason in the NBA. New Orleans is finalizing an agreement with Suns assistant Willie Green, and Portland (Chauncey Billups), Atlanta (Nate McMillan), Orlando (Jamahl Mosely), Boston (Ime Udoka) and Dallas (Jason Kidd) hired African American coaches. Four of them — including Unseld Jr., Mosely, Billups and Green — are assistants getting first-time opportunities as head coaches.
July 18, 2021 | 1:15 am EDT Update
Jeff Zillgitt: Giannis Antetokounmpo battling some cramps postgame and hasn’t met with the media. Word has been relayed to us that he wants to speak directly with us and asked media to wait until he feels comfortable enough to sit down and talk.
StatMuse: No player has ever averaged 30/10/5 on 60 FG% in a Finals series. Until Giannis. 32.3 PPG 13.0 RPG 5.6 APG 1.4 SPG 1.2 BPG 61.2 FG% The Greek Freak is a one of one. pic.twitter.com/rTF3slzvWT
StatMuse: Bucks Big 3 in the last 3 games (all wins): Giannis — 33/12/7 on 60% shooting Middleton — 29/7/5 on 47/39/86% Jrue — 20/5/10/2s on 44/39/100% Turns out the Bucks have 3 Batmans. pic.twitter.com/9fS3UTau5Z
Jim Owczarski: Pat Connaughton is wearing a Bobby! Bobby! Bobby! @Bobby Portis #Bucks T-shirt in the Game 5 postgame presser. pic.twitter.com/WOgTReUSVd
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams said the Suns in the locker room after the game talked about needing more ball movement. Looked at that first quarter from CP3 and others as a formula for success they can use going forward.
Gina Mizell: Monty took the blame for Jrue Holiday’s offensive outburst tonight. “We have to understand who the ‘hot guy’ is and then make the adjustment in-game. I just didn’t do a good enough job of helping our guys tonight.” #Suns