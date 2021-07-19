Josh Frydman: Former #Illini basketball forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili worked out for the #Bulls last night and today, per source. He has also worked out for the Bucks, Lakers, Grizzlies and Hawks leading up to the draft. @WGNNews
Chris Kirschner: More draft workout participants for the Hawks, I'm told: Jalen Preston, Ohio Ariel Hukporti, Germany Matt Mitchell, San Diego St. DJ Funderburk, NC St. DeJon Jarreau, Houston Herb Jones, Alabama Austin Reaves, Oklahoma
Jason Anderson: I’m told Marcus Burk will work out with the Kings on Wednesday. Burk is a 6-3/195 guard who averaged 21.7 points on 48/41/80 shooting as a senior at IUPUI. Gifted shooter who could get an opportunity with a summer league team even if he goes undrafted.
Ky Carlin: According to a league source, Austin Reaves is working out for the Sixers this week. Reaves was First Team All-Big 12 this season and led the Oklahoma Sooners in points, rebounds, and assists. #Sixers
Matthew Gutierrez: Former Syracuse wing Alan Griffin will work out Monday with the Denver Nuggets ahead of the '21 NBA Draft. Griffin has worked out previously w/ the NY Knicks and LA Lakers. Workouts with the Timberwolves and Raptors also lined up for the 21-year-old wing with 3-and-D potential.
Following a workout with the Golden State Warriors on Friday, Keon Johnson revealed that he also had a pre-draft workout with the Kings, who have the No. 9 pick in the July 29 draft.
Johnson said he had already worked out with the Kings, Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder. He said he had additional workouts scheduled with the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs.
Harrison Wind: Nuggets are holding another pre-draft workout Monday: - Miles McBride (West Virginia) - Josh Primo (Alabama) - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Villanova) - Zaccheus Darko-Kelly (Providence) - Alan Griffin (Syracuse) - Damien Jefferson (Creighton)
Chris Milholen: Source: Jordan Goodwin, 6’3” 200lbs senior guard from Saint Louis, had a pre-draft workout with the Nets Friday morning. Goodwin averaged 14.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.0 steals in 33.1 minutes per game during the 2020-21 season.
James Ham: According to a league source, the Sacramento Kings brought in both Jaden Springer and Isaiah Todd for workouts today.
Duarte has worked out for the Wizards, Thunder, Spurs and Hornets, in addition to the Warriors. He says he’s got a few more upcoming but wouldn’t reveal the schedule. When asked about meeting the Knicks, he said, “That’s something my agent is dealing with.’’
Rumors among agent circles say Duarte has a guarantee somewhere. “We ran things for him, but credit to him for moving without the ball to open spots,’’ Stubblefield said. “He does a great job moving without the ball. He creates for himself, too. He’s a scorer and has a scorer’s mentality.’’
Chris Milholen: Source: Terry Taylor, 6’5” / 230lbs senior swingman from Austin Peay, has a pre-draft workout with the Nets on 7/22. Taylor — 2x OVC POY — averaged 21.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals during the 2020-21 season.
Jovan Buha: The Lakers’ July 17 draft workout participants, per the team: Miles McBride - West Virginia Ayo Dosunmu - Illinois Sandro Mamukelashvili - Seton Hall Mac McClung - Texas Tech Jaden Springer - Tennessee Balsa Koprivica - Florida State
Kyler King: Per source: 6’7” PG Chandler Vaudrin worked out for the @sixers on July 16th. Vaudrin has now had workouts with: Hornets Cavs Grizzlies 76ers with several more to come. @Winthrop_MBB @DraftExpress @RSR_Basketball @DrewJRosenhaus
Kevin McPherson: Can confirm Hogs great Moses Moody had a workout with the Sacramento Kings on Friday ... that's Pacers, Magic, Grizzlies, Warriors, & Kings that have worked out the projected 1st rounder in the 2021 NBA Draft on July 29 …
James Ham: Looks like big man Kai Jones worked out in Sacramento as well today. pic.twitter.com/NGNDiIwSWP
James Ham: Looks like the Kings have a visitor today in Arkansas wing @mosesmoody pic.twitter.com/bTN73079lh
Ryan Ward: Lakers will have a few more players in for draft workouts today: D'Mitrik Trice - Wisconsin, Jordan Schakel - San Diego State, Isaiah Todd - G League Ignite, Javonte Smart - LSU, JaQuori McLaughlin - UCSB, Matthew Hurt - Duke
Collyn Taylor: South Carolina guard AJ Lawson will work out today for the Orlando Magic. He's already worked out for Cleveland, Boston, Utah, Atlanta, Charlotte, Sacramento and San Antonio.
Corey Kispert, a 22-year-old forward from Gonzaga, revealed he was in Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon, posting a photo to his Instagram story that appeared to be taken inside the Kings’ facility at Golden 1 Center.
Jason Anderson: Gonzaga sharpshooter Corey Kispert visits Sacramento Kings two weeks ahead of NBA Draft sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…
Rod Boone: Here's the list of players the #Hornets are working out today: Jahvon Blair (Georgetown) Tahj Eaddy (USC) Balsa Koprivica (Florida State) Sterling Manley (UNC) MJ Walker (Florida State)
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ draft preparation continued on Wednesday, as they hosted potential top-5 pick Jonathan Kuminga for a private workout at Cleveland Clinic Courts, sources tell cleveland.com. It’s the second time in the last three weeks Cleveland’s front office, led by general manager Koby Altman, have watched Kuminga in person. The first was at his pro day in Chicago on June 26.
A 6-foot-8 forward with a unique blend of size, length, athleticism and skill, Kuminga once again displayed an improved jumper, shooting better as the workout progressed, according to a source in attendance. That’s one of the major questions surrounding his draft stock, especially after hitting just 38.7% from the field and 24.6% from 3-point range in 13 games with the G League Ignite this past season. Kuminga’s season ended early because of a right knee injury.
Noah Magaro-George: Saint Louis University Senior Jordan Goodwin will have a workout with the San Antonio Spurs tomorrow, his agent @Kev Martin tells me.
Anthony Slater: Big pre-draft week for the Warriors -Yesterday: Bob Myers + staffers in Vegas, watched Josh Giddey go for 14pts/3asts for Australia. -Today: Currently working out Tre Mann, Cameron Thomas + others. -Tomorrow: Working out Davion Mitchell, Moses Moody, Jalen Johnson + others.
Chris Kirschner: Illinois big man Giorgi Bezhanishvili (6-9, 7-2 wingspan) is working out for the Hawks tomorrow. He’s worked out for the Bucks, Lakers and Grizzlies.
Chris Kirschner: More draft prospects working out for the Hawks: Olivier Sarr Feron Hunt Vrenz Bleijenbergh
Chris Fedor: NBA Draft prospect Jonathan Kuminga, whose range is likely 5-8, is in Cleveland working out for #Cavs today, sources tell @clevelanddotcom
Fred Katz: Wizards announce the list of prospects they plan to work out tomorrow: Zane Martin, Towson Asbjorn Midtgaard, Grand Canyon Eugene Omoruyi, Oregon Micah Potter, Wisconsin Guilherme Santos, Brazil Jaden Springer, Tennessee
Wes Goldberg: Isaiah Todd, who played last season for the G League Ignite, is working out today for the Warriors. He's an interesting prospect. 6-10 PF who shot 36.2% from 3-pt range on 3.1 attempts per game and shot 82.4% from the line. GSW has been searching for a stretch big for years.
Rod Boone: Today's list of players the #Hornets are conducting pre-draft workouts with: Vrenz Bleijenbergh (Belgium) Feron Hunt (SMU) DJ Stewart (Miss. State) Ethan Thompson (Oregon State) Romeo Weems (DePaul) Marcus Zegarowski (Creighton)
Darren Wolfson: Former Champlin Park HS and Colorado star McKinley Wright workouts this week: #Hawks, #Raptors, #Knicks. Feedback from his workout here in town last Friday was positive.
Ky Carlin: According to a league source, San Diego State guard Matt Mitchell is on the rise with upcoming workouts with the Sixers, Raptors, and Hawks. Mitchell was the POY in the MWC and was named conference tournament MVP. #Sixers
Former University of Wisconsin forward Micah Potter went through a pre-draft workout with the Bucks on Monday. He posted a picture of his practice uniform to his Instagram story at some point before or after the workout.
Rod Boone: Pre-draft workouts resume again for the #Hornets today. Here's who's on the list: Derek Culver (West Virginia) Jimma Gatwech (Prep school) Nikita Mikhailovskii (Russia) Isaiah Miller (UNC-Greensboro) Jamorko Pickett (Georgetown) Olivier Sarr (Kentucky)
Adam Zagoria: ESPN2 will air a Draft Pro Day tonight at 8 featuring Brandon Boston Jr. (Kentucky), Jalen Johnson (Duke), Kai Jones (Texas), Scottie Lewis (Florida), Moses Moody (Arkansas) and Jericho Sims (Texas). Terrence Clarke, who died tragically earlier this year, will also be honored. pic.twitter.com/GU6ShKA90u
Noah Magaro-George: Vrenz Bleijenbergh will have a workout with the San Antonio Spurs on July 23rd, the Belgian point forward tells me. He has worked out for the Kings, Thunder, Grizzlies, and Knicks, and has plans to work out for the Hawks this week.
Harrison Wind: Josh Christopher worked out for the Nuggets today and is very familiar with Denver's roster. He called Bol Bol "his guy." Michael Porter Jr. once sent him a box of Pumas. Christopher's friends with Monte Morris and loves watching Nikola Jokic play. "It's like family," he said.
Nick Friedell: LSU standout Cameron Thomas will work out for the Warriors on Wednesday, according to a league source. The 6’4” guard averaged 23 points a game last season and shot 40.6 percent from the field.
Chris Kirschner: Prospects (so far) I’ve heard Hawks have/will work out: Ayo Dosunmu Daishen Nix Kessler Edwards Cam Thomas Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Josh Christopher Joel Ayayi David Duke Joel Wieskamp Luka Garza Moses Wright Justin Champagnie Sandro Mamukelashvili John Petty JT Thor Carlik Jones
Fred Katz: The Wizards have released the list of prospects who will work out for them tomorrow: Mitchell Ballock, Creighton DJ Carton, Marquette Matt Coleman III, Texas Ryan Daly, St. Joseph’s Mark Vital, Baylor
Harrison Wind: Nuggets are hosting a pre-draft workout this morning at Ball Arena featuring six guard prospects. - Quentin Grimes (Houston) - Josh Christopher (Arizona St.) - Jason Preston (Ohio) - Matt Coleman (Texas) - Jordan Goodwin (St. Louis) - Duane Washington (Ohio St.)
Daniel Greenberg: NBA draft prospect Carlik Jones posted on his Instagram that he had a workout earlier today with the Chicago Bulls. Jones averaged 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists last season at Louisville.
Here are notes on how each of their workouts went... Chris Duarte - Duarte had a solo workout with the Wizards and after that had workouts scheduled with the Thunder and Pelicans. Due to it being an individual workout, Duarte said he took a lot of shots and did a lot of running for the Wizards. "They want to see how you think," he said.
Ayo Dosunmu was asked why he would be able to contribute in the NBA sooner than later. He highlighted his versatility. "Being able to guard multiple positions, I think that would be one of the reasons. And then also just being able to take stress off other ball-handlers being able to handle the ball and make reads off pick-and-rolls," he said.
Michael Singer: Nuggets scheduled to hold workouts tomorrow with the following prospects. All guards. Matt Coleman (Texas) Josh Christopher (ASU) Jordan Goodwin (St. Louis) Quentin Grimes (Houston) Jason Preston (Ohio U.) Duane Washington (OSU)
Fred Katz: The Wizards plan to work out six players in pre-draft workouts tomorrow: Blake Francis, Richmond; Tre Mann, Florida; Nikita Mikhailovskii, Russia; Yves Pons, Tennessee; Oscar da Silva, Stanford; Koby Thomas, Coppin State
Jason Anderson: The Kings have scheduled a workout with Siena G/F Manny Camper, the MAAC Player of the Year, on July 13. Camper averaged 14.1 points and 9.7 rebounds as a senior at Siena.
Harrison Faigen: List of players the Lakers are working out today, per the team: Austin Reaves - Oklahoma , Trey Murphy III - Virginia, Oscar Da Silva - Stanford, Nah’Shon Hyland - VCU, Chaundee Brown Jr. - Michigan, DJ Funderburk - NC State
Jim Owczarski: Time stops for no organization - the #NBADraft is just 3 weeks away. #Bucks have worked out Toledo’s Spencer Littleson, per source. Littleson was a 2nd-team All-MAC defense & shot 47% from behind the three-point line last season. He also worked out w/ #Pistons, #Cavs & #Warriors
Jon Krawczynski: Workouts at the mini-combine today in Minneapolis, in front of 25 teams included: McKinley Wright Jalen Crutcher Denzel Mahoney Moses Wright Nikita Mikhailovski Matt Coleman III Colbey Ross Jordan Schakel Matt Mitchell Brandon Rachal MJ Walker
Chris Grenham: Kansas guard Marcus Garrett took part in a Celtics pre-draft workout shortly before the combine, per source.
Rafael Barlowe: Belgian NBA prospect Vrenz Bleijenbergh will be working out for the New York Knicks this weekend
Noah Magaro-George: Austin Peay Senior Terry Taylor had a workout with the San Antonio Spurs this Tuesday, his agents @bjbass2 and @CamBrennick tell me.
The pre-draft process continues for the San Antonio Spurs as they now work out Colgate guard, Jordan Burns according to a post from his Instagram.
Chase Hughes: The Wizards will work out two guards who are possible 2021 first round picks tomorrow: Josh Christopher, Arizona State Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Former University of Wisconsin basketball forward Micah Potter went through a Pre-NBA Draft workout with the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday afternoon.
While a steady stream of prospects are rolling through Sacramento before the 2021 NBA Draft, the process is different this year. NBC Sports California has confirmed that the Kings have begun bringing groups of players in for workouts, but in a change from past regimes, they are not announcing the workouts or making prospects available for media interviews either in person or via video conference call.
Jeff Zillgitt: Wizards have additional interviews scheduled later this week with Wes Unseld Jr., and Jamahl Mosley, I’m told. Unseld on Thursday and Mosley on Friday.
Adam Zagoria: Former Toledo G @Spencer Littleson worked out for the Warriors today. Also worked out for the Pistons and Cavs. Led the NCAA with 103 made 3’s
Ryan Ward: Lakers having a few players in for draft workouts. July 7 draft workout participants: Giorgi Bezhanishvili - Illinois Matt Coleman III - Texas LJ Figueroa - Oregon Alan Griffin - Syracuse Jason Preston - Ohio Cody Riley - UCLA
Wes Goldberg: The Warriors tomorrow will work out Mitch Ballock (Creighton), AJ Lawson (South Carolina), RJ Nembhard (TCU), D.J. Stewart Jr. (Mississippi State), MJ Walker (Florida State) and Ibi Watson (Dayton).
Chase Hughes: The Wizards will hold another pre-draft workout tomorrow. Here are the players set to participate: Troy Baxter Jr. (Morgan St) Obadiah Noel (UMass Lowell) Jamorko Pickett (Georgetown) Devontae Shuler (Ole Miss)
Etienne has now worked out for four teams — the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors — with three more workouts scheduled with the Brooklyn Nets (on Friday), Toronto Raptors (July 5) and Phoenix Suns (July 6). He has also received interest from the Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz and Miami Heat.
Adam Zagoria: The Wizards tomorrow will work out: ▫Charles Bassey | Western Kentucky ▫Greg Brown III | Texas ▫Blake Francis | Richmond ▫Jay Huff | Virginia ▫Colbey Ross | Pepperdine ▫Isaiah Todd | G League
Ohm Youngmisuk: The Lakers will have Illinois’ Giorgi Bezhanishvili in for a workout on Wednesday according to a league source. The 6’9 power forward has a 7’2 wing span and could play multiple positions:
Taylor Eldridge: Last two NBA Draft workouts before Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne has to make the final decision of turning pro or returning to college. Etienne will work out for the Raptors today and the Suns tomorrow, then announce on Wednesday.
Rod Boone: #Hornets are continuing their pre-draft workouts this morning. Here's who they will look at today: Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky) DJ Carton (Marquette) Chris Duarte (Oregon) Keon Johnson (Tennessee) Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky) Josh Primo (Alabama)
Jason Jones: Per league sources, Ruot Monyyong (6-10, 190), the 2020 Sun Belt DPOY and two-time All-Sun Belt forward from Little Rock will workout for the Kings July 8. He averaged 11.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.8 blocks and 0.9 steals for Little Rock in two seasons.
Joe Mullinax: Siena’s Manny Camper will be working out with the Grizzlies next week, sources tell GBB. Camper won the MAAC Player of the Year award last year, and averaged 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 17 games.
Adam Zagoria: Matt Mitchell of San Diego State will work out next week for the Suns and Warriors, per league source. He was the Mountain West Player of the Year and the conference tourney MVP. https://t.co/Mr14itVbnF
Rod Boone: #Hornets are getting back to conducting their pre-draft workouts and will take a look at the following players today. Sharife Cooper (Auburn) Luka Garza (Iowa) Makur Maker (Howard) Roko Prkacin (Croatia) Jaden Springer (Tennessee) JT Thor (Auburn) James Bouknight (UConn)
Darren Wolfson: Among the dozens of draft prospects coming to town next week for group workouts is the two-time Big Ten POY and ex-#Hawkeyes big Luka Garza. The #Timberwolves hosting/helping organize is genius. Many league execs will be here. Trade chatter galore!
Derek Culver has worked out for four teams -- the Warriors, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers, and sat before the TV cameras before.
The Pacers will hold their second pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2021 NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 30 at St. Vincent Center. The first workout group includes B.J. Boston, Jr. (Kentucky), Matt Coleman III (Texas), E.J. Onu (Shawnee State), Austin Reaves (Oklahoma), Jaden Springer (Tennessee), Moses Wright (Georgia Tech).
No. 1 pick frontrunner Cade Cunningham meeting with Pistons
James Edwards III: Sure everyone has seen the photos by now lol but Cade Cunningham is in Detroit and met with the Pistons, per sources.
Jason Anderson: Alperen Sengun, an intriguing NBA Draft prospect who worked out for the Kings on Saturday, had a workout this morning with the San Antonio Spurs. Sengun has now made his way to Orlando, which has the No. 5 and No. 8 picks.
Jason Jones: Georgia Tech’s Jose Alvarado and Florida’s Scottie Lewis worked out for the Kings today according to a league source.
The Bucks were good then — the Eastern Conference’s third-best regular-season team from 1981 to 1988 — but they shared the East with the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, either of which represented the conference each of those seasons. “We were very good for the whole time but we just couldn’t get over that hump,” Paul Mokeski said. “We would run into Philly with Dr. J. (Julius Erving), the Celtics and Larry Bird and that group, and it was very frustrating.”
Mokeski never got the chance to be an NBA head coach, but he still follows the game closely. He also co-hosts a weekly podcast called “The D.Gerv and Big Mo Show” with Derrick Gervin. “It’s about old-school basketball and new-school,” he said.
Former NBA player Jackie Robinson building 23,000-seat arena in Las Vegas
First, Resorts World. Now, what’s next for the north end of the Las Vegas Strip? For years, the “All Net” project has promised a new hotel and arena development, only to fall short. After several false starts, developers now say they are ready to get to work on a $3 billion resort. 8 News Now spoke with the man behind the project — former UNLV basketball star Jackie Robinson.