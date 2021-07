It all started on Twitter. Somebody noticed that the baby on a package of “Hello Bello” diapers looked a lot like a toddler version of Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. The point guard retweeted and called him Trae “Younger,” and it went viral. Hello Bello and Walmart teamed up to each donate 2000 diapers for every point Young scored in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Some 34 points later, 136,000 diapers were delivered to Helping Mamas