It all started on Twitter. Somebody noticed that the baby on a package of “Hello Bello” diapers looked a lot like a toddler version of Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. The point guard retweeted and called him Trae “Younger,” and it went viral. Hello Bello and Walmart teamed up to each donate 2000 diapers for every point Young scored in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Some 34 points later, 136,000 diapers were delivered to Helping Mamas.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
July 20, 2021 | 1:53 pm EDT Update
Norman Powell to enter free agency, Blazers consider him a priority to re-sign
Portland Trail Blazers guard Norman Powell told Yahoo Sports that he will decline his player option for the 2021-22 season and become an unrestricted free agent Aug. 1. The player option is worth $11.6 million and he is expected to receive a considerable raise and a multi-year deal this summer.
Jerome Robinson headed to Europe?
Crvena Zvezda is strongly considering the addition of NBA shooting guard Jerome Robinson, sources have told Eurohoops. Robinson, the former 13th overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, has been a free agent after being waived by the Washington Wizards in April. The 24-year-old player averaged 4.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in 17.9 minutes over 17 games with Washington last season.
Tom Haberstroh: Chris Paul has a history with Scott Foster (2-15 in 17 playoff games). Foster also officiated the worst loss of Paul’s career (and the worst playoff loss in the modern era!) — a 58-pt loss to the Nuggets in Gm 4 of the 2009 1st-round. Paul’s Hornets were actually favored to win. pic.twitter.com/glQbtc7XfQ