Giannis Antetokounmpo: “No matter when you feel down, things don’t look like they’re going to happen, believe & keep working. Don’t let anybody tell you what you can be & can’t do. People told me I can’t make free throws. I made my free throws tonight, & I’m a freaking champion!” pic.twitter.com/Npt82e5kD0

— Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 21, 2021