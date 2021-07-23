More on Draft Workouts
Mike Mazzeo: JT Thor said Nets and Knicks were among 11 teams he's worked out with. Youngest prospect in the draft is a big fan of Kevin Durant
Jason Anderson: Kai Jones says he had a great workout with the Kings, specifically saying he had dinner with the team and shot the ball well. "They love the passion I play with and the motor I play with."
Ian Begley: Chris Duarte’s Knicks workout today is solo, per SNY sources. NYK has worked out other prospects in group settings. So Duarte’s solo workout indicates NYK’s level of interest in him. Duarte’s projected to be drafted before NYK’s picks (19 & 21). @Adam Zagoria 1st reported workout.
Quentin Grimes, David Duke and Matt Mitchell will work out for the Jazz today, sources tell @Tony Jones. "Grimes is someone the Jazz like at No. 30. "
On Thursday, the Jazz will hold an important pre-draft workout, league sources tell The Athletic. The participants, according to sources, will include Quentin Grimes, a 6-foot-5 guard out of Houston, David Duke, a 6-5 point guard from Providence, and Matt Mitchell, a 6-6 small forward from San Diego State.
Keith Pompey: Former Iowa center Luka Garza worked out for the #Sixers today. He’s the 2021 consensus NCAA national player of the year. He’s also Iowa’s first two-time unanimous consensus first-team All-American. Garza is projected to go late first round to mid second round in the #NBA draft. pic.twitter.com/xH8UBfQOaX
Keith Pompey: Former Utah State center Neemias Queta also worked out for the #Sixers today, according to sources. The 7-foot, 245-pounder averaged 14.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.3 blocks & 2 assists this season as a jr. Some say he’s a borderline 1st-round talent but is projected to go in 2d. pic.twitter.com/t7jbKfeCy1
Fred Katz: Wizards plan to work out three prospects tomorrow: Jordan Goodwin, St. Louis; Trey Murphy III, Virginia; Kyree Walker, Chameleon BX
Charles Bassey and Ayo Dosunmu were among the draft prospects who worked out for NYK on Tuesday, per sources. Group included Tre Mann, Trey Murphy III and Isaiah Jackson, as @JCMacriNBA said.
Charles Bassey and Ayo Dosunmu were among players who worked out for the Knicks at their facility on Tuesday, per SNY sources. The workout also included Trey Murphy III, Tre Mann, and Isaiah Jackson, SNY sources confirm.
Tony East: Ziaire Williams, Corey Kispert, and Chris Duarte after their workout with the Pacers today. Enjoyed hearing each of them speak, all three provided thoughtful answers and unique perspectives: pic.twitter.com/H0dhdsTRLO
Projected first-round pick Alperen Sengun recently worked out with the Sacramento Kings and will be visiting the Orlando Magic ahead of the NBA draft, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Sengun worked out with the Kings over the weekend and posted a photo to his Instagram story from Orlando on Tuesday. He will presumably work out with the Magic on Wednesday after Orlando hosted Jonathan Kuminga privately on Tuesday.
The Detroit Pistons, owners of the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, are conducting individual workouts with some of the top prospects in the draft pool this week, sources told ESPN. The Pistons hosted Cade Cunningham for a light workout in Detroit on Tuesday, and are slated to bring Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs in for private workouts in the coming days. The Pistons would like to bring Evan Mobley in, but have yet to schedule a visit, sources said.
Cunningham, the longtime front runner for the top overall selection, is not planning on conducting any additional visits, sources said, and would be extremely pleased to land in Detroit. Green, the No. 2 prospect in the ESPN 100, is currently only planning on conducting one additional workout, at the training facility of the Houston Rockets, owners of the No. 2 pick.
Michael Singer: Just spoke with MSU's Aaron Henry after he finished up a workout with the #Nuggets. He said he's got an open line of communication w/ Gary Harris, Draymond Green and Steve Smith. "I feel like every Spartan in the NBA knows how to play defense."
Keon Johnson worked out over the weekend with the Golden State Warriors, one of four teams the former Tennessee Volunteers guard has visited during the pre-draft process. Johnson said he has also worked out with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets. Following his workout with the Warriors, Johnson plans to visit the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs ahead of the draft.
Jason Anderson: Alperen Sengun, an intriguing NBA Draft prospect who worked out for the Kings on Saturday, had a workout this morning with the San Antonio Spurs. Sengun has now made his way to Orlando, which has the No. 5 and No. 8 picks.
Jason Jones: Georgia Tech’s Jose Alvarado and Florida’s Scottie Lewis worked out for the Kings today according to a league source.
David Borges: Hearing James Bouknight had a great workout with Golden State today. Warriors pick at 7 and 14.
Wes Brown: AJ Lawson worked out for the Raptors. He has the size/athleticism/shooting the Raptors love with potential to improve as well. Could be a fit
Harrison Wind: Nuggets are hosting another pre-draft workout Tuesday: - Aaron Henry (Michigan State) - David Duke (Providence) - Jalen Crutcher (Dayton) - Terry Taylor (Austin Peay) - Ethan Thompson (Oregon State) - Colbey Ross (Pepperdine via Aurora, CO)
Josh Frydman: Former #Illini basketball forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili worked out for the #Bulls last night and today, per source. He has also worked out for the Bucks, Lakers, Grizzlies and Hawks leading up to the draft. @WGNNews
Chris Kirschner: More draft workout participants for the Hawks, I'm told: Jalen Preston, Ohio Ariel Hukporti, Germany Matt Mitchell, San Diego St. DJ Funderburk, NC St. DeJon Jarreau, Houston Herb Jones, Alabama Austin Reaves, Oklahoma
Jason Anderson: I’m told Marcus Burk will work out with the Kings on Wednesday. Burk is a 6-3/195 guard who averaged 21.7 points on 48/41/80 shooting as a senior at IUPUI. Gifted shooter who could get an opportunity with a summer league team even if he goes undrafted.
Ky Carlin: According to a league source, Austin Reaves is working out for the Sixers this week. Reaves was First Team All-Big 12 this season and led the Oklahoma Sooners in points, rebounds, and assists. #Sixers
Matthew Gutierrez: Former Syracuse wing Alan Griffin will work out Monday with the Denver Nuggets ahead of the '21 NBA Draft. Griffin has worked out previously w/ the NY Knicks and LA Lakers. Workouts with the Timberwolves and Raptors also lined up for the 21-year-old wing with 3-and-D potential.
Following a workout with the Golden State Warriors on Friday, Keon Johnson revealed that he also had a pre-draft workout with the Kings, who have the No. 9 pick in the July 29 draft.
Johnson said he had already worked out with the Kings, Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder. He said he had additional workouts scheduled with the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs.
Harrison Wind: Nuggets are holding another pre-draft workout Monday: - Miles McBride (West Virginia) - Josh Primo (Alabama) - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Villanova) - Zaccheus Darko-Kelly (Providence) - Alan Griffin (Syracuse) - Damien Jefferson (Creighton)
Chris Milholen: Source: Jordan Goodwin, 6’3” 200lbs senior guard from Saint Louis, had a pre-draft workout with the Nets Friday morning. Goodwin averaged 14.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.0 steals in 33.1 minutes per game during the 2020-21 season.
James Ham: According to a league source, the Sacramento Kings brought in both Jaden Springer and Isaiah Todd for workouts today.
Duarte has worked out for the Wizards, Thunder, Spurs and Hornets, in addition to the Warriors. He says he’s got a few more upcoming but wouldn’t reveal the schedule. When asked about meeting the Knicks, he said, “That’s something my agent is dealing with.’’
Rumors among agent circles say Duarte has a guarantee somewhere. “We ran things for him, but credit to him for moving without the ball to open spots,’’ Stubblefield said. “He does a great job moving without the ball. He creates for himself, too. He’s a scorer and has a scorer’s mentality.’’
Chris Milholen: Source: Terry Taylor, 6’5” / 230lbs senior swingman from Austin Peay, has a pre-draft workout with the Nets on 7/22. Taylor — 2x OVC POY — averaged 21.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals during the 2020-21 season.
Jovan Buha: The Lakers’ July 17 draft workout participants, per the team: Miles McBride - West Virginia Ayo Dosunmu - Illinois Sandro Mamukelashvili - Seton Hall Mac McClung - Texas Tech Jaden Springer - Tennessee Balsa Koprivica - Florida State
Kyler King: Per source: 6’7” PG Chandler Vaudrin worked out for the @sixers on July 16th. Vaudrin has now had workouts with: Hornets Cavs Grizzlies 76ers with several more to come. @Winthrop_MBB @DraftExpress @RSR_Basketball @DrewJRosenhaus
Kevin McPherson: Can confirm Hogs great Moses Moody had a workout with the Sacramento Kings on Friday ... that's Pacers, Magic, Grizzlies, Warriors, & Kings that have worked out the projected 1st rounder in the 2021 NBA Draft on July 29 …
James Ham: Looks like big man Kai Jones worked out in Sacramento as well today. pic.twitter.com/NGNDiIwSWP
James Ham: Looks like the Kings have a visitor today in Arkansas wing @mosesmoody pic.twitter.com/bTN73079lh
Ryan Ward: Lakers will have a few more players in for draft workouts today: D'Mitrik Trice - Wisconsin, Jordan Schakel - San Diego State, Isaiah Todd - G League Ignite, Javonte Smart - LSU, JaQuori McLaughlin - UCSB, Matthew Hurt - Duke
Collyn Taylor: South Carolina guard AJ Lawson will work out today for the Orlando Magic. He's already worked out for Cleveland, Boston, Utah, Atlanta, Charlotte, Sacramento and San Antonio.
Corey Kispert, a 22-year-old forward from Gonzaga, revealed he was in Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon, posting a photo to his Instagram story that appeared to be taken inside the Kings’ facility at Golden 1 Center.
Gonzaga sharpshooter Corey Kispert visits Sacramento Kings two weeks ahead of NBA Draft
Rod Boone: Here's the list of players the #Hornets are working out today: Jahvon Blair (Georgetown) Tahj Eaddy (USC) Balsa Koprivica (Florida State) Sterling Manley (UNC) MJ Walker (Florida State)
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ draft preparation continued on Wednesday, as they hosted potential top-5 pick Jonathan Kuminga for a private workout at Cleveland Clinic Courts, sources tell cleveland.com. It’s the second time in the last three weeks Cleveland’s front office, led by general manager Koby Altman, have watched Kuminga in person. The first was at his pro day in Chicago on June 26.
A 6-foot-8 forward with a unique blend of size, length, athleticism and skill, Kuminga once again displayed an improved jumper, shooting better as the workout progressed, according to a source in attendance. That’s one of the major questions surrounding his draft stock, especially after hitting just 38.7% from the field and 24.6% from 3-point range in 13 games with the G League Ignite this past season. Kuminga’s season ended early because of a right knee injury.
Noah Magaro-George: Saint Louis University Senior Jordan Goodwin will have a workout with the San Antonio Spurs tomorrow, his agent @Kev Martin tells me.
Anthony Slater: Big pre-draft week for the Warriors -Yesterday: Bob Myers + staffers in Vegas, watched Josh Giddey go for 14pts/3asts for Australia. -Today: Currently working out Tre Mann, Cameron Thomas + others. -Tomorrow: Working out Davion Mitchell, Moses Moody, Jalen Johnson + others.
Chris Kirschner: Illinois big man Giorgi Bezhanishvili (6-9, 7-2 wingspan) is working out for the Hawks tomorrow. He’s worked out for the Bucks, Lakers and Grizzlies.
Chris Kirschner: More draft prospects working out for the Hawks: Olivier Sarr Feron Hunt Vrenz Bleijenbergh
Chris Fedor: NBA Draft prospect Jonathan Kuminga, whose range is likely 5-8, is in Cleveland working out for #Cavs today, sources tell @clevelanddotcom
Fred Katz: Wizards announce the list of prospects they plan to work out tomorrow: Zane Martin, Towson Asbjorn Midtgaard, Grand Canyon Eugene Omoruyi, Oregon Micah Potter, Wisconsin Guilherme Santos, Brazil Jaden Springer, Tennessee
Wes Goldberg: Isaiah Todd, who played last season for the G League Ignite, is working out today for the Warriors. He's an interesting prospect. 6-10 PF who shot 36.2% from 3-pt range on 3.1 attempts per game and shot 82.4% from the line. GSW has been searching for a stretch big for years.
Rod Boone: Today's list of players the #Hornets are conducting pre-draft workouts with: Vrenz Bleijenbergh (Belgium) Feron Hunt (SMU) DJ Stewart (Miss. State) Ethan Thompson (Oregon State) Romeo Weems (DePaul) Marcus Zegarowski (Creighton)
Darren Wolfson: Former Champlin Park HS and Colorado star McKinley Wright workouts this week: #Hawks, #Raptors, #Knicks. Feedback from his workout here in town last Friday was positive.
Ky Carlin: According to a league source, San Diego State guard Matt Mitchell is on the rise with upcoming workouts with the Sixers, Raptors, and Hawks. Mitchell was the POY in the MWC and was named conference tournament MVP. #Sixers
Former University of Wisconsin forward Micah Potter went through a pre-draft workout with the Bucks on Monday. He posted a picture of his practice uniform to his Instagram story at some point before or after the workout.
Rod Boone: Pre-draft workouts resume again for the #Hornets today. Here's who's on the list: Derek Culver (West Virginia) Jimma Gatwech (Prep school) Nikita Mikhailovskii (Russia) Isaiah Miller (UNC-Greensboro) Jamorko Pickett (Georgetown) Olivier Sarr (Kentucky)
Adam Zagoria: ESPN2 will air a Draft Pro Day tonight at 8 featuring Brandon Boston Jr. (Kentucky), Jalen Johnson (Duke), Kai Jones (Texas), Scottie Lewis (Florida), Moses Moody (Arkansas) and Jericho Sims (Texas). Terrence Clarke, who died tragically earlier this year, will also be honored. pic.twitter.com/GU6ShKA90u
Noah Magaro-George: Vrenz Bleijenbergh will have a workout with the San Antonio Spurs on July 23rd, the Belgian point forward tells me. He has worked out for the Kings, Thunder, Grizzlies, and Knicks, and has plans to work out for the Hawks this week.
Harrison Wind: Josh Christopher worked out for the Nuggets today and is very familiar with Denver's roster. He called Bol Bol "his guy." Michael Porter Jr. once sent him a box of Pumas. Christopher's friends with Monte Morris and loves watching Nikola Jokic play. "It's like family," he said.
Nick Friedell: LSU standout Cameron Thomas will work out for the Warriors on Wednesday, according to a league source. The 6’4” guard averaged 23 points a game last season and shot 40.6 percent from the field.
Chris Kirschner: Prospects (so far) I’ve heard Hawks have/will work out: Ayo Dosunmu Daishen Nix Kessler Edwards Cam Thomas Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Josh Christopher Joel Ayayi David Duke Joel Wieskamp Luka Garza Moses Wright Justin Champagnie Sandro Mamukelashvili John Petty JT Thor Carlik Jones
Fred Katz: The Wizards have released the list of prospects who will work out for them tomorrow: Mitchell Ballock, Creighton DJ Carton, Marquette Matt Coleman III, Texas Ryan Daly, St. Joseph’s Mark Vital, Baylor
Harrison Wind: Nuggets are hosting a pre-draft workout this morning at Ball Arena featuring six guard prospects. - Quentin Grimes (Houston) - Josh Christopher (Arizona St.) - Jason Preston (Ohio) - Matt Coleman (Texas) - Jordan Goodwin (St. Louis) - Duane Washington (Ohio St.)
Daniel Greenberg: NBA draft prospect Carlik Jones posted on his Instagram that he had a workout earlier today with the Chicago Bulls. Jones averaged 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists last season at Louisville.
Here are notes on how each of their workouts went... Chris Duarte - Duarte had a solo workout with the Wizards and after that had workouts scheduled with the Thunder and Pelicans. Due to it being an individual workout, Duarte said he took a lot of shots and did a lot of running for the Wizards. "They want to see how you think," he said.
Ayo Dosunmu was asked why he would be able to contribute in the NBA sooner than later. He highlighted his versatility. "Being able to guard multiple positions, I think that would be one of the reasons. And then also just being able to take stress off other ball-handlers being able to handle the ball and make reads off pick-and-rolls," he said.
Michael Singer: Nuggets scheduled to hold workouts tomorrow with the following prospects. All guards. Matt Coleman (Texas) Josh Christopher (ASU) Jordan Goodwin (St. Louis) Quentin Grimes (Houston) Jason Preston (Ohio U.) Duane Washington (OSU)
Fred Katz: The Wizards plan to work out six players in pre-draft workouts tomorrow: Blake Francis, Richmond; Tre Mann, Florida; Nikita Mikhailovskii, Russia; Yves Pons, Tennessee; Oscar da Silva, Stanford; Koby Thomas, Coppin State
Jason Anderson: The Kings have scheduled a workout with Siena G/F Manny Camper, the MAAC Player of the Year, on July 13. Camper averaged 14.1 points and 9.7 rebounds as a senior at Siena.
Harrison Faigen: List of players the Lakers are working out today, per the team: Austin Reaves - Oklahoma , Trey Murphy III - Virginia, Oscar Da Silva - Stanford, Nah’Shon Hyland - VCU, Chaundee Brown Jr. - Michigan, DJ Funderburk - NC State
Jim Owczarski: Time stops for no organization - the #NBADraft is just 3 weeks away. #Bucks have worked out Toledo’s Spencer Littleson, per source. Littleson was a 2nd-team All-MAC defense & shot 47% from behind the three-point line last season. He also worked out w/ #Pistons, #Cavs & #Warriors
Jon Krawczynski: Workouts at the mini-combine today in Minneapolis, in front of 25 teams included: McKinley Wright Jalen Crutcher Denzel Mahoney Moses Wright Nikita Mikhailovski Matt Coleman III Colbey Ross Jordan Schakel Matt Mitchell Brandon Rachal MJ Walker
Chris Grenham: Kansas guard Marcus Garrett took part in a Celtics pre-draft workout shortly before the combine, per source.
Rafael Barlowe: Belgian NBA prospect Vrenz Bleijenbergh will be working out for the New York Knicks this weekend