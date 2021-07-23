USA Today Sports

13 hours ago via AJC Sports @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Hawks made several other moves: * Dipesh Mistry was promoted from video coordinator to coaching assistant. * Paul Jesperson was promoted from assistant video coordinator to player development coach. * Tim Dather was hired as head video coordinator/player development. * Takahiro Uchida was hired to the athletic performance team as assistant athletic trainer. * Dotun Akinwale Jr. was promoted to senior director of player personnel. * Kira Tillinghast was hired full-time as the player engagement coordinator.

July 24, 2021 | 3:04 am EDT Update
Could the 76ers trade the No. 28 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft at the Barclays Center? A league source confirmed the team has had discussions about parting with the pick if they can get value in return. The Sixers are open to trading it for future assets or a veteran player. Trade discussions could heat up early next week, though it’s not a certainty that they’ll trade the pick. The Sixers also have a second-round pick (50th).
2 hours ago via Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

2 hours ago via Spotify

Bradley Beal Trade?
The organization has spoken with the Indiana Pacers about a deal, with Myles Turner’s name being in those conversations, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported Friday morning. “They are having trade conversations, I have not seen reported that, I believe I had it in my story that they’ve had some conversations with the Pacers, the Pacers have been one of the more active teams, the name that I’ve heard involved in those conversations is Myles Turner,” O’Connor said on the “NBA Mismatch” podcast.
2 hours ago via Alex Didion @ NBC Sports

