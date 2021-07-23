The Hawks made several other moves: * Dipesh Mistry was promoted from video coordinator to coaching assistant. * Paul Jesperson was promoted from assistant video coordinator to player development coach. * Tim Dather was hired as head video coordinator/player development. * Takahiro Uchida was hired to the athletic performance team as assistant athletic trainer. * Dotun Akinwale Jr. was promoted to senior director of player personnel. * Kira Tillinghast was hired full-time as the player engagement coordinator.
