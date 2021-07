Marc Stein on the Warriors: “The way it was described to me by a team that I’ll just say has been monitoring Golden State very closely is they want a star, the Warriors want a star… But, you know, who doesn’t want a star? Can you package 7 and 14 picks and James Wiseman and get a star? When we’re talking about stars, that’s basically code for Bradley Beal, or Damian Lillard. Are either one of those guys really in play at this draft? It’s probably more Lillard than Beal at this point but I just think the draft might come a step too soon for either one of those guys to be dealt.”