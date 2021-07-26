USA Today Sports

Chase Hughes: Cam Thomas of LSU, a scoring guard and li…

14 hours ago via ChaseHughesNBCS

Rod Boone: Per a league source, Day’Ron Sharpe has an individual workout scheduled with the #Hornets tomorrow. The @UNC_Basketball product and Greenville, N.C. native lost 20 pounds this offseason and is rising up some draft boards. Potentially pegged to be a mid to late first-round pick.
Dane Moore: Davion Mitchell on a pre-draft media Zoom this morning: "I see myself as a guy like Jrue Holiday... He's a guy I can model my game after." Mitchell also said he's worked out for Golden State, Oklahoma City, San Antonio and New Orleans amongst others
Joe Vardon: Former Duke wing Jalen Johnson worked out for the Cavaliers and impressed. He left Durham after just 13 games as a freshman, which caused some harrumphs, but he remains a potential lottery pick. Cavs will select third
Harrison Wind: Nuggets are holding another pre-draft workout Monday. Projected second round picks and potential two-way or Summer League fliers. - JT Thor (Auburn) - Scottie Lewis (Florida) - Juhann Begarin (France) - Feron Hunt (SMU) - Jalen Tate (Arkansas) - Ibi Watson (Dayton)
Rockets 'stonewalled' in attempts to work out Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs
What will the Warriors do with the No. 7 and No. 14 picks? Why not test it out on the court? In a sense, that might be what Golden State did on Sunday. At least for one of their picks. ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Sunday that the Warriors are holding a "competitive workout" between Davion Mitchell, Moses Moody, Chris Duarte and Trey Murphy on Sunday.
Lakers work out Greg Brown and Neemias Queta
The Los Angeles Lakers announced they worked out six more prospects ahead of the NBA draft on July 29. The new group of prospects consists of Greg Brown of Texas, Neemias Queta of Utah State, Carlik Jones of Louisville, Feron Hunt of SMU, Jeremiah Tilmon of Missouri and Mitch Ballock of Creighton. Brown, a 6-foot-9 forward, played one season of collegiate basketball and averaged 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 42% on 7.4 attempts and 33% from deep on 3.5 attempts. He’s regarded as a late first-round pick or early second-rounder given the upside with his athleticism,
Matt Brooks: The following players have worked out with Nets, per a source: Mac McClung - Texas Tech Matt Coleman - Texas Jalen Tate - Arkansas
Noah Magaro-George: Alan Griffin tells me he had a pre-draft workout with the Spurs yesterday. He averaged a career-high 13.3 points per game for Syracuse last season.
The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing in six more players for workouts ahead of the 2021 NBA draft, the team announced. The new crop of players includes Joshua Primo of Alabama, Josh Christopher of Arizona State, Marcus Zegarowski of Creighton, Anthony Tarke of Coppin State, Jayvon Graves of Buffalo and Eugene Omoruyi of Oregon. Primo, 6’6″ guard, played one season at Alabama and averaged 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 43.1 percent overall on 6.5 attempts and 38.1 percent from deep on 3.8 attempts.
Rod Boone: Today's draft prospects the #Hornets are working out: Sam Cunliffe (Evansville) Marcus Garrett (Kansas) Austin Reaves (Oklahoma) Jordan Schakel (San Diego State) Isaiah Todd (G League Ignite) McKinley Wright IV (Colorado)
In other news, the Sixers have brought players in and recently worked out Arizona State wing Josh Christopher, according to sources. Christopher is projected to be selected late in the first round or early in the second round.
Adam Zagoria: Former @AuburnMBB PG Sharife Cooper has worked out for these teams, not the Knicks (yet): Charlotte OKC Indy Houston GS LAL LAC Boston
Joe Mullinax: Moses Moody had a good time with the Grizzlies. Met them in Chicago at the combine and had a workout. They said he can be successful in their system, and he likes the system there too
Adam Zagoria: Former @IlliniMBB and @tps_hsbb 6’9 F Giorgi Bezhanishvili worked out w/ the Spurs today and has Charlotte coming up. Already worked out for Bucks, Lakers, Grizzlies, Hawks and Bulls W/ his energy and versatility, he could get a look in the 2nd round
Chris Kirschner: The Hawks are expected to bring in Tennessee guard Jaden Springer and Oregon guard Chris Duarte for draft workouts in the final days leading up to next Thursday’s draft, @The Athletic has learned.
Jason Anderson: Jalen Johnson says the Kings “said nothing but positive things” during his workout with them. When I asked him about his reported red flags, he said: "Those aren’t really red flags. People say a lot of things about me, but they say a lot of things without knowing me."
Mike Mazzeo: JT Thor said Nets and Knicks were among 11 teams he's worked out with. Youngest prospect in the draft is a big fan of Kevin Durant
Ian Begley: Chris Duarte’s Knicks workout today is solo, per SNY sources. NYK has worked out other prospects in group settings. So Duarte’s solo workout indicates NYK’s level of interest in him. Duarte’s projected to be drafted before NYK’s picks (19 & 21). @Adam Zagoria 1st reported workout.
The Athletic: Quentin Grimes, David Duke and Matt Mitchell will work out for the Jazz today, sources tell @Tony Jones. "Grimes is someone the Jazz like at No. 30. "
On Thursday, the Jazz will hold an important pre-draft workout, league sources tell The Athletic. The participants, according to sources, will include Quentin Grimes, a 6-foot-5 guard out of Houston, David Duke, a 6-5 point guard from Providence, and Matt Mitchell, a 6-6 small forward from San Diego State.
Fred Katz: Wizards plan to work out three prospects tomorrow: Jordan Goodwin, St. Louis; Trey Murphy III, Virginia; Kyree Walker, Chameleon BX
Charles Bassey and Ayo Dosunmu were among players who worked out for the Knicks at their facility on Tuesday, per SNY sources. The workout also included Trey Murphy III, Tre Mann, and Isaiah Jackson, SNY sources confirm.
Tony East: Ziaire Williams, Corey Kispert, and Chris Duarte after their workout with the Pacers today. Enjoyed hearing each of them speak, all three provided thoughtful answers and unique perspectives: pic.twitter.com/H0dhdsTRLO
Projected first-round pick Alperen Sengun recently worked out with the Sacramento Kings and will be visiting the Orlando Magic ahead of the NBA draft, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Sengun worked out with the Kings over the weekend and posted a photo to his Instagram story from Orlando on Tuesday. He will presumably work out with the Magic on Wednesday after Orlando hosted Jonathan Kuminga privately on Tuesday.
Pistons to work out Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs this week
The Detroit Pistons, owners of the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, are conducting individual workouts with some of the top prospects in the draft pool this week, sources told ESPN. The Pistons hosted Cade Cunningham for a light workout in Detroit on Tuesday, and are slated to bring Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs in for private workouts in the coming days. The Pistons would like to bring Evan Mobley in, but have yet to schedule a visit, sources said.
Cunningham, the longtime front runner for the top overall selection, is not planning on conducting any additional visits, sources said, and would be extremely pleased to land in Detroit. Green, the No. 2 prospect in the ESPN 100, is currently only planning on conducting one additional workout, at the training facility of the Houston Rockets, owners of the No. 2 pick.
Michael Singer: Just spoke with MSU's Aaron Henry after he finished up a workout with the #Nuggets. He said he's got an open line of communication w/ Gary Harris, Draymond Green and Steve Smith. "I feel like every Spartan in the NBA knows how to play defense."
Keon Johnson worked out over the weekend with the Golden State Warriors, one of four teams the former Tennessee Volunteers guard has visited during the pre-draft process. Johnson said he has also worked out with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets. Following his workout with the Warriors, Johnson plans to visit the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs ahead of the draft.
Jason Jones: Georgia Tech’s Jose Alvarado and Florida’s Scottie Lewis worked out for the Kings today according to a league source.
David Borges: Hearing James Bouknight had a great workout with Golden State today. Warriors pick at 7 and 14.
Wes Brown: AJ Lawson worked out for the Raptors. He has the size/athleticism/shooting the Raptors love with potential to improve as well. Could be a fit
Harrison Wind: Nuggets are hosting another pre-draft workout Tuesday: - Aaron Henry (Michigan State) - David Duke (Providence) - Jalen Crutcher (Dayton) - Terry Taylor (Austin Peay) - Ethan Thompson (Oregon State) - Colbey Ross (Pepperdine via Aurora, CO)
Josh Frydman: Former #Illini basketball forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili worked out for the #Bulls last night and today, per source. He has also worked out for the Bucks, Lakers, Grizzlies and Hawks leading up to the draft. @WGNNews
Chris Kirschner: More draft workout participants for the Hawks, I'm told: Jalen Preston, Ohio Ariel Hukporti, Germany Matt Mitchell, San Diego St. DJ Funderburk, NC St. DeJon Jarreau, Houston Herb Jones, Alabama Austin Reaves, Oklahoma
Jason Anderson: I’m told Marcus Burk will work out with the Kings on Wednesday. Burk is a 6-3/195 guard who averaged 21.7 points on 48/41/80 shooting as a senior at IUPUI. Gifted shooter who could get an opportunity with a summer league team even if he goes undrafted.
Ky Carlin: According to a league source, Austin Reaves is working out for the Sixers this week. Reaves was First Team All-Big 12 this season and led the Oklahoma Sooners in points, rebounds, and assists. #Sixers
Matthew Gutierrez: Former Syracuse wing Alan Griffin will work out Monday with the Denver Nuggets ahead of the '21 NBA Draft. Griffin has worked out previously w/ the NY Knicks and LA Lakers. Workouts with the Timberwolves and Raptors also lined up for the 21-year-old wing with 3-and-D potential.
Johnson said he had already worked out with the Kings, Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder. He said he had additional workouts scheduled with the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs.
Harrison Wind: Nuggets are holding another pre-draft workout Monday: - Miles McBride (West Virginia) - Josh Primo (Alabama) - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Villanova) - Zaccheus Darko-Kelly (Providence) - Alan Griffin (Syracuse) - Damien Jefferson (Creighton)
Chris Milholen: Source: Jordan Goodwin, 6’3” 200lbs senior guard from Saint Louis, had a pre-draft workout with the Nets Friday morning. Goodwin averaged 14.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.0 steals in 33.1 minutes per game during the 2020-21 season.
Duarte has worked out for the Wizards, Thunder, Spurs and Hornets, in addition to the Warriors. He says he’s got a few more upcoming but wouldn’t reveal the schedule. When asked about meeting the Knicks, he said, “That’s something my agent is dealing with.’’
Rumors among agent circles say Duarte has a guarantee somewhere. “We ran things for him, but credit to him for moving without the ball to open spots,’’ Stubblefield said. “He does a great job moving without the ball. He creates for himself, too. He’s a scorer and has a scorer’s mentality.’’
Chris Milholen: Source: Terry Taylor, 6’5” / 230lbs senior swingman from Austin Peay, has a pre-draft workout with the Nets on 7/22. Taylor — 2x OVC POY — averaged 21.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals during the 2020-21 season.
Jovan Buha: The Lakers’ July 17 draft workout participants, per the team: Miles McBride - West Virginia Ayo Dosunmu - Illinois Sandro Mamukelashvili - Seton Hall Mac McClung - Texas Tech Jaden Springer - Tennessee Balsa Koprivica - Florida State
James Ham: Looks like the Kings have a visitor today in Arkansas wing @mosesmoody pic.twitter.com/bTN73079lh
Collyn Taylor: South Carolina guard AJ Lawson will work out today for the Orlando Magic. He's already worked out for Cleveland, Boston, Utah, Atlanta, Charlotte, Sacramento and San Antonio.
Corey Kispert, a 22-year-old forward from Gonzaga, revealed he was in Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon, posting a photo to his Instagram story that appeared to be taken inside the Kings’ facility at Golden 1 Center.
Rod Boone: Here's the list of players the #Hornets are working out today: Jahvon Blair (Georgetown) Tahj Eaddy (USC) Balsa Koprivica (Florida State) Sterling Manley (UNC) MJ Walker (Florida State)
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ draft preparation continued on Wednesday, as they hosted potential top-5 pick Jonathan Kuminga for a private workout at Cleveland Clinic Courts, sources tell cleveland.com. It’s the second time in the last three weeks Cleveland’s front office, led by general manager Koby Altman, have watched Kuminga in person. The first was at his pro day in Chicago on June 26.
A 6-foot-8 forward with a unique blend of size, length, athleticism and skill, Kuminga once again displayed an improved jumper, shooting better as the workout progressed, according to a source in attendance. That’s one of the major questions surrounding his draft stock, especially after hitting just 38.7% from the field and 24.6% from 3-point range in 13 games with the G League Ignite this past season. Kuminga’s season ended early because of a right knee injury.
Noah Magaro-George: Saint Louis University Senior Jordan Goodwin will have a workout with the San Antonio Spurs tomorrow, his agent @Kev Martin tells me.
Bob Myers, Warriors staffers scouted Josh Giddey in Las Vegas
Anthony Slater: Big pre-draft week for the Warriors -Yesterday: Bob Myers + staffers in Vegas, watched Josh Giddey go for 14pts/3asts for Australia. -Today: Currently working out Tre Mann, Cameron Thomas + others. -Tomorrow: Working out Davion Mitchell, Moses Moody, Jalen Johnson + others.
Chris Kirschner: Illinois big man Giorgi Bezhanishvili (6-9, 7-2 wingspan) is working out for the Hawks tomorrow. He’s worked out for the Bucks, Lakers and Grizzlies.
Chris Kirschner: More draft prospects working out for the Hawks: Olivier Sarr Feron Hunt Vrenz Bleijenbergh
Fred Katz: Wizards announce the list of prospects they plan to work out tomorrow: Zane Martin, Towson Asbjorn Midtgaard, Grand Canyon Eugene Omoruyi, Oregon Micah Potter, Wisconsin Guilherme Santos, Brazil Jaden Springer, Tennessee
Rod Boone: Today's list of players the #Hornets are conducting pre-draft workouts with: Vrenz Bleijenbergh (Belgium) Feron Hunt (SMU) DJ Stewart (Miss. State) Ethan Thompson (Oregon State) Romeo Weems (DePaul) Marcus Zegarowski (Creighton)
Darren Wolfson: Former Champlin Park HS and Colorado star McKinley Wright workouts this week: #Hawks, #Raptors, #Knicks. Feedback from his workout here in town last Friday was positive.
Ky Carlin: According to a league source, San Diego State guard Matt Mitchell is on the rise with upcoming workouts with the Sixers, Raptors, and Hawks. Mitchell was the POY in the MWC and was named conference tournament MVP. #Sixers
Former University of Wisconsin forward Micah Potter went through a pre-draft workout with the Bucks on Monday. He posted a picture of his practice uniform to his Instagram story at some point before or after the workout.

Storyline: Draft Workouts
Darren Wolfson: Talked w/ #Timberwolves POBO Rosas. Asked him if we can read into the posted pics of Bolmaro’s recent MN trip being a sign he’s coming this summer. “I think it’s fair.” On Ant rehab, “Things are positive.” 1 more: “Way we build this team will be through trade this offseason.”
Thunder offered Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, No. 6 pick to Pistons for No. 1 pick?

Cade Cunningham has been the public favorite to go No. 1 to the Detroit Pistons since the lottery. While Detroit is surely doing its due diligence, is there any reason to doubt that Cunningham will be the first name we hear on Thursday night? Matt Babcock: I expect Cade Cunningham to be the top overall pick in this draft, selected by the Detroit Pistons. However, I’ve been told that the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder have been knocking the Pistons’ door down. Rumor has it that the Thunder offered the No. 6 pick and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in exchange for No. 1 — the Pistons declined. If the Pistons receive an offer better than that one, they may need to seriously consider it.
Five teams (Oklahoma City, Orlando, Golden State, New York and Houston) currently own multiple first-round picks. Do you expect movement from any of these squads? Babcock: There has been so much trade chatter this year among those teams, but most of the other teams, too. I fully expect there to be a ton of movement prior to, or during, this year’s draft.
However, two other names also are swirling around. Moses Moody has been someone league sources have said the Grizzlies are very interested in. He’s one of the most intriguing 3-and-D guys in the draft. In his one year at Arkansas, he made 35.8 percent of his 3-pointers, and nearly 50 percent of his shots came from beyond the arc. Nobody is blown away by 35.8 percent, but scouts/executives believe in his shot and are encouraged by the 81.2 percent he shot from the free throw line. Free-throw percentage is often an indicator of someone discovering long-distance accuracy.
