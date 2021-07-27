USA Today Sports

July 27, 2021 | 7:57 pm EDT Update
For the inquiries about his age ― and, by extension, the negative connotations that accompany being the oldest first-round prospect of his class ― Chris Duarte has an emphatic answer. “I’m 24 years old and my response is, if you want to win right now, go ahead and take me,” Duarte said Tuesday. “If you want to win six or eight years later, go ahead and draft an 18-year-old kid and develop him.”
July 27, 2021 | 7:17 pm EDT Update

Warriors viewing Josh Giddey as a strong possibility with No. 7 pick

According to a league source, the Warriors view Josh Giddey as a strong possibility with the No. 7 pick. At 6-foot-8, 185 pounds with preternatural passing ability and an improved jumper, he boasts an intriguing mix of ready-made NBA skills and long-term potential. Odds are that Giddey, who doesn’t turn 19 until Oct. 10, could fill a role for the Warriors next season as a secondary ballhandler off the bench.
2 hours ago via Connor Letourneau @ San Francisco Chronicle

, Top Rumors

, , ,

