Former Hawks legend and Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins even went so far as to say that Trae Young hasn’t come close to reaching his full potential. “He hasn’t even reached his ceiling yet,” Wilkins said on the “All Things Covered” podcast. “This kid is remarkable. I see him everyday, so I see a lot of things people don’t see so it just amazes me how hard this guy has played. What he’s done — first of all he got overlooked on the All-Star team, and I know about getting snubbed. He’s been snubbed a couple times but you know what I love about him, he doesn’t let that slow him down or affect him. He keeps proving them wrong and that’s all you can do when people don’t give you your due.”