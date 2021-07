For the Kings, Kuzma (three years, $39 million combined on his deal) and Harrell ($9.7 million next season if he opts in) could fit in well on the roster that is now being built around De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton. A source with knowledge of the talks said Philadelphia also has shown interest (unrelated to Simmons), with other teams believed to be engaged on that front as well. A Hield deal of some sort, it seems, is likely on the horizon. For the Lakers, adding an elite 3-point shooter like Hield on a long-term deal (three years, $63 million remaining) would be significant considering their struggles on that front last season. The Lakers ranked 25th in made 3s per game (11.1), were 24th in attempts (31.2) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.4). Hield was third in the NBA in 3s per game (four) behind Steph Curry and Damian Lillard and third in attempts (10.2, also behind Curry and Lillard).