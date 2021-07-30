Chris Haynes: Atlanta Hawks will select Jalen Johnson out of Duke with the No. 20 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, league sources tell @YahooSports .
July 30, 2021 | 1:48 am EDT Update
Sixers not concerned about Joel Embiid's injury
Justin Grasso: Daryl Morey says that Joel Embiid has been in the gym working on his game. The #Sixers are not concerned about his knee at all
Noah Levick: Daryl Morey on Joel Embiid: “Joel’s been in the gym. … He has a plan with our medical staff. We are not concerned about him medically at all.” Morey declined to answer the question of whether Embiid would have surgery on his meniscus.
Shams Charania: Undrafted Duke guard DJ Steward has agreed to a training camp deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Undrafted LSU guard Javonte Smart has agreed to a deal with the Miami Heat, source tells ESPN.
Sean Cunningham: Duke’s DJ Steward went undrafted and has agreed to a training camp deal with the Sacramento Kings, per league source.
Derek Bodner: Daryl Morey confirms that Filip Petrusev will most likely play overseas next season. Thinks there’s a chance all 3 draft picks could play in summer league in Vegas.
Shams Charania: Sources: Undrafted Virgina forward Sam Hauser has agreed to a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics.
Fred Katz: Wizards are signing St. Louis guard Jordan Goodwin to an exhibit 10 contract, a source tells @The Athletic.