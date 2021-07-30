USA Today Sports

Jalen Johnson on Hawks: "They're a c…

2 hours ago via CVivlamoreAJC

July 30, 2021

Trail Blazers acquire draft rights to Greg Brown

The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired the draft rights to forward Greg Brown III from New Orleans in exchange for a future second round draft pick and cash considerations, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Brown, 19, was selected by the Pelicans with the 43rd overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. “Greg Brown is a dynamic young player with a high ceiling,” said Olshey. “We’re excited to add him to our roster.”
2 mins ago

July 30, 2021
