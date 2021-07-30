All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Chris Vivlamore: Jalen Johnson on Hawks: “They're a c… shares share tweet pin sms send email 2 hours ago – via Twitter CVivlamoreAJC Chris Vivlamore: Jalen Johnson on Hawks: “They’re a crazy young talented group. Like it’s so fun to watch. Trae he was a bucket the whole playoffs and he was just entertainment, pure entertainment. I’m excited to play with him, the other guys, Cam Reddish. It’s just great young talented group.” Cameron Reddish, Jalen Johnson, Uncategorized Cameron Reddish, Jalen Johnson, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email