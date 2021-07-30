All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Chris Vivlamore: Travis Schlenk on Sharife Cooper: “W… shares share tweet pin sms send email 1 hour ago – via Twitter CVivlamoreAJC Chris Vivlamore: Travis Schlenk on Sharife Cooper: “We had him ranked much higher than 48. We got pretty excited when we saw him there late. Just a really, really good playmaker. Good with the ball in his hands. Very good passer. Pushes tempo. Has the ability to get to the foul line.” Sharife Cooper, Travis Schlenk, Uncategorized Sharife Cooper, Travis Schlenk, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email