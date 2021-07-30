All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Chris Vivlamore: Travis Schlenk on Jalen Johnson: “He… shares share tweet pin sms send email 1 hour ago – via Twitter CVivlamoreAJC Chris Vivlamore: Travis Schlenk on Jalen Johnson: “He is an extremely talented player. Great size, great raw skills. Rebounds. Defends. Obviously, had some issues at Duke, in high school as well. When you are picking at 20 and that sort of talent (is there), you certainly feel good about it.” Jalen Johnson, Travis Schlenk, Uncategorized Jalen Johnson, Travis Schlenk, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email