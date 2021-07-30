USA Today Sports

JD Shaw: Former Dayton standout guard Ibi Watson has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Atlanta Hawks, league source tells @HoopsRumors. Watson will also play summer league with the team next month.

July 30, 2021
