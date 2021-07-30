JD Shaw: Former Dayton standout guard Ibi Watson has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Atlanta Hawks, league source tells @HoopsRumors. Watson will also play summer league with the team next month.
Kevin Pritchard: Edmond Sumner will be back with Pacers next season
Tony East: I asked Kevin Pritchard about Edmond Sumner’s team option, which the Pacers have to decide on by tomorrow: “Ed will be back with the team. He had a great year.”
JD Shaw: Point guard Jeremiah Martin has changed course from the Knicks’ summer league team and will now play for the Hawks instead, source tells @HoopsRumors.
Eric Nehm: Bucks general manager Jon Horst says it is still to be determined if Georgios Kalaitzakis will be leaving Greece and joining the Bucks for the upcoming season. “I think there is a way and a place for him to come over.” – Horst